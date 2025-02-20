10:09: Did you know why Tim Cook's Apple Watch always shows the same time?









During the latest iPhone 16e unveiling, if you look closely at Tim Cook 's wrist you can see that he wears a watch, but not just any watch. The Apple Watch he wears always shows a very specific time, 10:09. A couple of minutes later in the presentation, the time on his watch still hasn’t changed and shows "10:09".









Go back to past Apple events and you see the same thing. All Apple execs wear Apple Watches set to the same time: 10:09, regardless of the watchface they use.



It's not just "Tim Apple" — all Apple executives have their watches frozen in time to that exact hour. iPhone marketing VP appears later on in the video, also wearing an Apple Watch and it also shows 10:09. Then, a few minutes later, another appearance and the time on her watch is still the same one. Later you see a third Apple executive, this time it's iPhone product design director and she also has an Apple Watch and it also shows the same time: 10:09!Go back to past Apple events and you see the same thing. All Apple execs wear Apple Watches set to the same time: 10:09, regardless of the watchface they use.What is this weird obsession with 10:09 all about? Why are all Apple Watches frozen in time at 10:09?





Well, it turns out that’s very intentional. The time 10:09 is thought to create a nice and balanced look on the watchface as the hands form a nice V-shape.





But then, why not set the watch to 8:20 then? Well, in that way, the watch hands resemble a “frown”, while the time 10:09 looks more like a smile, it's more "uplifting".





And while many traditional watch makers also set their watches to 10:10 for the same reason, Apple wants to be just a little bit different and it sets Apple Watches to 10: 09 . Mystery solved.





