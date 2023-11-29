10-year-old Teddy starts petition to get Apple to change offensive emoji

Teddy, a 10-year-old bespectacled Apple fan living in the U.K. has a little issue with the company. He started a petition calling for Apple to redesign the "nerd face" emoji noting that the buck teeth that stand out on the design make it "absolutely horrible for people wearing glasses." Talking like a person much older than 10, Teddy added, "They’re making people think we’re nerds and it’s absolutely horrible. It’s making me feel sad and upset, and if I find it offensive there’ll be thousands of people around the world that find it offensive too."





The pre-teen The pre-teen spoke with the BBC (via 9to5Mac ) and pointed out that he has created his own design for a replacement emoji that he calls the "genius emoji." Discussing his redesigned emoji, Teddy says, "It's got thin lenses and thin frames... and then it's got a little smiley face instead of the horrible rabbit teeth." Teddy himself has to wear glasses and he says, "I like wearing glasses because they make me see a lot better, and they look good and stylish."









As far as the petition goes, one of Teddy's teachers named Lisa was the one who inspired him to start it. "He’s quite vocal about it but in quite a grown-up way," Lisa said, "and I think that should be supported, encouraged, and commended as well." At this moment the circulation of the petition has been limited to Teddy's school and the town he lives in. But the plan is to launch it online and email it to Apple.



