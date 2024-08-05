Motorola Edge 60 Ultra release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades

Motorola has embraced a new name for its most premium phones this year, so we fully expect the company's flagship in 2025 to be called the Edge 60 Ultra. What will the new high-end Motorola bring? Well, that remains a total mystery at this point, as there are no leaks or rumors to draw expectations from.





What we do have, however, is this year's Edge 50 Ultra, which we can use to speculate where Motorola might go next with the Edge 60 Ultra. This years rendition was arguably the best the company has given us so far, with very impressive camera performance and an eye-catching design, giving us lots to fantasize about for next year.





Motorola doesn't really have a consistent release schedule for its new high-end Edge series yet. That said, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra was announced on April 16 and available for purchase on May 5 this year. The Edge 40 Pro (the predecessor of the Ultra), on the other hand, was announced and released in April.





So, judging by this and last year's generations we expect Motorola to continue with the April announcements and reveal the Edge 60 Ultra in the same month during 2025. The release date is a bit more unclear though, but it is safe to say it will be between April and May.





* - probable dates







Edge 60 Ultra price





Since Motola increased the price by €100 with this year's flagship, we expect the Edge 60 Ultra to come with the same €999 starting price for the 512GB model. That would put the future premium Motorola phone well below the competition from Samsung and Google yet again.





Of course, this is Motorola we are talking about here, so we can also expect some nice discounts during launch, and even higher a few months after the release. Popular carriers across the EU and in the UK also tend to place nice offers on the Edge Ultra series from Motorola, either in the form of bundle deals or price cuts with a new plan.





* - anticipated prices





Edge 60 Ultra camera

Motorola did surprisingly well with the camera system on the Edge 50 Ultra, especially when it came to photo image quality. Images were sharp, with realistic colors, and great HDR performance.

That being said, video recording was not exactly on par when it came to image quality, so that is exactly the area Motorola needs to focus on if it wants to truly make a meaningful improvement to its flagship's cameras.

As for the Edge 60 Ultra camera specs, there is a good chance some will remain the same as those on the Edge 50 Ultra, which are:

Main (wide): 50MP, f/1.6 aperture, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)

Ultra-wide: 50MP, f/2.0, Autofocus

Telephoto: 64MP, 3X Zoom, f/2.4, Autofocus, OIS

Front: 50MP, f/1.9, Autofocus

We could see the introduction of new image sensors, if not for multiple cameras than at least for the main one. What we want to see here is higher definition and a more clear image. Thankfully, stabilization and HDR are already great on this year's flagship.





Edge 60 Ultra storage





On the RAM and storage fronts, things will probably remain the same. The Edge 50 Ultra already comes with quite the impressive 12/512GB starting memory and storage combo, with the option for a 12/1TB one.





Not to mention that it is UFS 4.0 storage we are talking about, which is about the best you can currently get on a flagship phone. The LPDDR4X RAM is also plenty fast and power efficient.





There is some chance of 16GB RAM being paired up with the 1TB model, but that seems unnecessary.





Edge 60 Ultra expected storage capacity:

512 GB

1 ТБ



Edge 60 Ultra design

If it is anything Motorola's recent flagship phones stand out with, it is their unique and arguably gorgeous design. The Edge 50 Ultra comes in some interesting back panel materials, one of which is made out of wood and another of vegan leather.

We fully expect Motorola to continue this trend with the Edge 60 Ultra next year, possibly even adding another kind of interesting material in the mix. What we don't expect, however, is anything different from aluminum for the frame. Stainless steel is too expensive to keep the price so low, let alone something like the recently popular titanium.

What would be nice to see is a more durable display, which this year is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, so maybe Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in 2025?

The overall shape and form of the Edge Ultra series from Motorola should also remain the same, with a thin body that's curved at the sides and very comfortable to hold.

Edge 60 Ultra display

Motorola uses some stellar displays for its Edge series, and that's even more true for the flagship Ultra model. This year's Edge 50 Ultra already comes with an awesome screen with a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels and a variable 144Hz display refresh rate, so we don't see any room for improvement on this end.

We even measured an excellent 1456 nits of peak brightness on the Edge 50 Ultra during our lab display tests, so Motorola has got that one covered too.





Edge 60 Ultra battery

The Edge 50 Ultra did very well in our battery life tests thanks to its slightly less powerful chipset and 4500mAh battery, managing to score 17th place among the phones we tested for the past 2 years. This, however, is a potential area where things might go downward, in case the company decides to add a true flagship processor next year, which tend to be more power-hungry.

For charging, the Edge 60 Ultra will probably stick to the 125W of wired charging that the current model has, simply because it among the best in the game right now in that regard. The same goes for the 50W wireless charging too.





Edge 60 Ultra features and software





Android 15 includes many small tweaks and changes that, together, make for a meaningful but not visually striking update. By the time Motorola announces the Edge 60 Ultra, Android 15 will have most certainly come out, so we expect the phone to launch with that.includes many small tweaks and changes that, together, make for a meaningful but not visually striking update.





Here are some of the new features coming with Android 15 :





Satellite support — users will be able to connect to satellite networks and send messages through them. This includes developing a user-friendly interface and allowing messaging apps to utilize satellite connections.

Sensitive notifications — users will be able to decide how sensitive information is displayed on their device, whether it's on the lock screen, in notifications, or only when the phone is unlocked. They can also control how much interaction is allowed with these notifications and even mark specific notifications as sensitive for extra privacy protection.

Bluetooth Popup Dialog Enhancements — the popup that appears when you turn on Bluetooth will now offer more options. Users can access shortcuts to Bluetooth settings, quickly approve or deny Bluetooth actions, and potentially other new features.

App Archiving — this feature allows users to save space by temporarily storing unused apps without losing their data or updates. Archived apps can be easily restored at any time.

In-app camera controls — the new update will allow users to adjust the intensity of the flash for both photo and flashlight use. This feature is designed to improve photo quality in low-light conditions.





Of course, Motorola will surely continue adding its additional features on top of Android, such as the quick gestures to access the camera or flashlight. What we are most interested to find out, however, is how things will be when it comes to software support.





The Edge 50 Ultra came with only 3 years of Android Updates and 4 years of security patches, so we hope to see Motorola increase those by 1 for its next flagship. The year will be 2025, after all, and all other popular phone manufacturers will be offering at least that.





Edge 60 Ultra hardware and specs





This year Motorola decided to go for a more tame version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , dubbed the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (notice the "s"). It is still a powerful piece of silicon that offers more than enough horsepower for users, but did not deliver the same numbers we got from the Galaxy S24 series, especially in the graphics department.





The question remains whether Motorola will continue with this approach in order to keep the price lower, or the Edge 60 Ultra will be the one to come with the latest and greatest of Android chipsets, battling it out with the rest of the competition in terms of performance.