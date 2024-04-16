YouTube on the Quest 3 just got even better with a new update

Meta Quest 3

Meta Quest 3 “only” has a 4K display, the downsampling of 8K to fit that 4K display does wonders for video quality.



This is because YouTube handles different resolutions in different ways when it comes to compression and encoding. Ever notice those weird boxy artifacts in dark scenes in a YouTube video? That’s compression.



Higher resolution videos require higher bandwidth to achieve the same visual result. Play a higher resolution video on a display with less resolution than that and there will be a noticeable difference. This same principle applies to watching 8K content on the Quest 3 .



YouTube adding support for 8K videos, alongside the positive reception of the





There hasn’t been any official word on whether previous Quest headsets will receive the update as well. It seems unlikely, given that YouTube VR is already on version 1.55.23 without any signs of bringing 8K to other headsets.



The Quest 3 is probably the only Quest headset with the hardware necessary to run 8K content, adding another point to the list of reasons why it’s such an easy recommendation.