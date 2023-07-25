Xreal (formerly Nreal) releases the Xreal Beam, making the Xreal Air fully wireless, and more

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon!
At this point it really feels like AR and VR headsets are here to stay, and the tech looks more promising than ever. If you have been paying close attention, you probably have heard about Xreal (formerly Nreal) — a company that aims to deliver an AR experience without the bulk and high pricing most other products of this kind tend to come with.

Xreal's latest device is called the Xreal Beam. A device meant to go along with the company's Xreal Air glasses which launched in 2022. Its purpose is to provide fully wireless streaming of your smartphone, computer, or gaming console display.

Today, Xreal announced the availability for the Xreal Beam, as well as its pricing. Let's see where you will be able to buy it and for how much.

Xreal Beam availability and pricing




The Xreal Beam costs $119 and will be available starting today, July 25th, at 9pm HKT/9am EST in the US and Japan . Of course, there is also a Beam bundle package for those who don't own the Xreal Air glasses, which will cost $488. Quite the affordable price tag when you place it next to the Apple Vision Pro, and the same price as that of a Meta Quest 3.

Of course, the main difference compared to those other major AR/VR headsets is that the Xreal Beam bundle is much less bulky while still offering some awesome AR smart features that the other players are boasting.

You can purchase your Xreal Beam and Xreal Air glasses straight from the company's website at https://www.xreal.com/shop/. The only condition is that you are in the United States or Japan, as it will only be available in those two countries. There is no word whether Xreal will expand to other regions in the future.

