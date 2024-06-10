WWDC: Apple confirms international launch of Vision Pro
Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference for 2024 is finally here and with it comes news of Vision Pro. After numerous reports and rumors, we finally have confirmation on the international launch of Apple’s headset.
France looked like it would be the first country to get Vision Pro after the U.S. But staff from Apple stores all around the world have allegedly been receiving training in California for the last few weeks. Now Apple has announced which countries are getting its headset first and when.
Vision Pro availability and release dates
The first countries that will get Vision Pro are:
- China
- Japan
- and Singapore
Consumers in these three countries will get their hands on Apple's headset this month on June 28.
Other countries getting Vision Pro this year are:
- Australia
- Canada
- France
- Germany
- and United Kingdom
Apple Vision Pro will launch in these countries on July 12. No changes to the headset's price were announced, so it's likely it will cost the same $3,499 around the globe.
The Vision Pro has caused a lot of stir in the XR (Extended Reality) industry since its launch in February. It brought a lot of media attention to VR in general. Apple CEO Tim Cook said Vision Pro had a profound impact on users.
Now with the headset launching in other countries, Apple is further cementing itself in the XR market. We already have reports that the Vision Pro 2 will be less than half the cost of its predecessor. And its global launch should be much faster after Vision Pro sets the stage in my opinion.
This is a revolving story, we will update it soon as more information becomes available.
