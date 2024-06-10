WWDC: Apple confirms international launch of Vision Pro

Vision Pro









Vision Pro availability and release dates









The first countries that will get Vision Pro are:









China

Japan

and Singapore









Consumers in these three countries will get their hands on Apple's headset this month on June 28.





Other countries getting Vision Pro this year are:









Australia

Canada

France

Germany

and United Kingdom









Apple Vision Pro will launch in these countries on July 12. No changes to the headset's price were announced, so it's likely it will cost the same $3,499 around the globe.









Hello, world.









Vision Pro has caused a lot of stir in the XR (Extended Reality) industry since its launch in February. It brought a lot of media attention to VR in general. Apple CEO



Now with the headset launching in other countries, Apple is further cementing itself in the XR market. We already have reports that the Vision Pro sets the stage in my opinion. Thehas caused a lot of stir in the XR (Extended Reality) industry since its launch in February. It brought a lot of media attention to VR in general. Apple CEO Tim Cook said Vision Pro had a profound impact on users.Now with the headset launching in other countries, Apple is further cementing itself in the XR market. We already have reports that the Vision Pro 2 will be less than half the cost of its predecessor. And its global launch should be much faster aftersets the stage in my opinion.





This is a revolving story, we will update it soon as more information becomes available.