WWDC '24: Watch live now!

WWDC: Apple confirms international launch of Vision Pro

By
0comments
WWDC: Apple confirms international launch of Vision Pro
Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference for 2024 is finally here and with it comes news of Vision Pro. After numerous reports and rumors, we finally have confirmation on the international launch of Apple’s headset.

France looked like it would be the first country to get Vision Pro after the U.S. But staff from Apple stores all around the world have allegedly been receiving training in California for the last few weeks. Now Apple has announced which countries are getting its headset first and when.


Vision Pro availability and release dates



The first countries that will get Vision Pro are:


  • China
  • Japan
  • and Singapore


Consumers in these three countries will get their hands on Apple's headset this month on June 28.

Other countries getting Vision Pro this year are:


  • Australia
  • Canada
  • France
  • Germany
  • and United Kingdom


Apple Vision Pro will launch in these countries on July 12. No changes to the headset's price were announced, so it's likely it will cost the same $3,499 around the globe.


Video Thumbnail
Hello, world.


The Vision Pro has caused a lot of stir in the XR (Extended Reality) industry since its launch in February. It brought a lot of media attention to VR in general. Apple CEO Tim Cook said Vision Pro had a profound impact on users.

Now with the headset launching in other countries, Apple is further cementing itself in the XR market. We already have reports that the Vision Pro 2 will be less than half the cost of its predecessor. And its global launch should be much faster after Vision Pro sets the stage in my opinion.

This is a revolving story, we will update it soon as more information becomes available.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

Gurman: dedicated Vision Pro apps at WWDC, no successor in sight
Gurman: dedicated Vision Pro apps at WWDC, no successor in sight
Meta Quest 3 is getting an exclusive Hitman game
Meta Quest 3 is getting an exclusive Hitman game
Meta Quest 3 will now let you watch your favorite shows online
Meta Quest 3 will now let you watch your favorite shows online
Steam VR sale: best PC VR games on sale right now
Steam VR sale: best PC VR games on sale right now
Oculus founder Palmer Luckey has an exciting announcement for Augmented World Expo
Oculus founder Palmer Luckey has an exciting announcement for Augmented World Expo
Big Meta Quest update improves passthrough and adds new features
Big Meta Quest update improves passthrough and adds new features
Loading Comments...

Latest News

VisionOS 2 is here: everything new coming to Apple Vision Pro
VisionOS 2 is here: everything new coming to Apple Vision Pro
Meta Horizon Worlds adds limits in newest update
Meta Horizon Worlds adds limits in newest update
Brilliant Japanese mind puzzler arrives on Meta Quest this month
Brilliant Japanese mind puzzler arrives on Meta Quest this month
Steam VR sale: best PC VR games on sale right now
Steam VR sale: best PC VR games on sale right now
Meta Quest 3 will now let you watch your favorite shows online
Meta Quest 3 will now let you watch your favorite shows online
Meta Quest 3 is getting an exclusive Hitman game
Meta Quest 3 is getting an exclusive Hitman game
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless