We Are One is the latest game to get updated graphics for the Quest 3
You must’ve heard that the Quest 3 is out. You’ve probably noticed all of the praise that Meta’s latest headset is getting online too. And you know what? It’s not without reason: this is a very powerful modern headset and a worthy successor to the Quest 2’s infamy.
And you know what? Developers seem to be loving it too! For example, Vertical Robot pushed out an update for Red Matter 2's standalone mode — one of the best PC VR games around — that completely overhauled the game’s visuals, which was made possible through the Quest 3’s powerful specs.
So, what’s We Are One? This is a game for the Quest ecosystem’s standalone mode. It’s a FPS shooter that combines creative puzzle solving, but what is truly striking is the game’s tone and unique art style.
Oh, and some kinks with the Quest 3 specific version have also been taken care of, so that players can now enjoy a bug-free experience on Meta’s brand new headset. Neat!
But this update brings something new to the table in terms of content too. You see, when I said “creative puzzle solving”, what I really meant was “sometimes, challenging”. But here’s the thing with puzzles: not every one of us has the same thought process, so not all of us vibe as well with some concepts.
While I didn’t know it at the time, I can now say the following: that kickstarted a trend. Since then, we’ve been seeing updates that improve the visual fidelity of apps and games left and right. And this latest one for We Are One is notable as well, because it’s happening mere months after the game’s launch.
As such, it’s really lucky for us to get an update that brings said pretty graphics to a whole new level. The game now supports anti-aliasing — a bit of magic that makes virtual visuals much sharper — and then also optimized terrain textures.
For example, I adore Tetris and can spend hours in survival when I get in the zone, but I suck at a lot of match-three style puzzlers. Go figure!
As such, this new feature to overwrite all spawn points in We Are One will be really appreciated by a lot of gamers, who might’ve gotten stumped by the game’s challenges in the past. Essentially, this means that you can make things easier for yourself, if need be, allowing you to progress the plot worry-free.
We Are One is available on the Quest store and on Steam too, for the PC VR enthusiasts among you, at the price of $19.99. Oh, and if you want to try it before you buy it: there’s a free demo for the Quest’s standalone mode available right now, too.
