Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Watch today’s basketball game courtside in immersive VR for Meta Quest

By
1comment
Watch today’s basketball game courtside in immersive VR for Meta Quest
The WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association) is once again streaming live games in Virtual Reality this year. Today, July 2, will see the New York Liberty versus Minnesota Lynx at 4 p.m. PT. And you can watch this game in immersive 180-degree VR from courtside seats via the Xtadium app on Meta Quest 3.

This year the WNBA will stream a total of 20 live games for VR as part of a multi-year deal between the WNBA and Meta. Out of these 20, five games are being streamed in immersive 180-degree VR format, including the one happening today. 10 games have already been streamed, including one immersive game.

Xtadium is a VR and MR (Mixed Reality) platform for accessing sports on Meta’s Quest headsets. Aside from the five immersive games, the rest can be streamed on a giant virtual screen. This is done in MR, so your real-world surroundings are also visible. Xtadium is, however, only available in the U.S. for now.


Video Thumbnail
It’s not just for playing VR games, you know. | Video credit — Meta

Upcoming WNBA games that will be streamed in immersive 180-degree VR format are:

  • August 17: Los Angeles Sparks versus Chicago Sky at 2 p.m. PT
  • September 1: Phoenix Mercury versus Las Vegas Aces at 1 p.m. PT
  • September 15: Indiana Fever versus Dallas Wings at 12 p.m. PT


Sports is an entertainment category that I think greatly benefits from being streamed in VR, especially with a courtside view. You don’t have to spend exorbitant amounts of money on premium tickets to see the action up close and personal. And if the streaming platform allows you to watch a game with friends and family, like Xtadium does, it might be one of the best forms of entertainment ever.

For those of you in the U.S. wanting to give this a try, all the WNBA games being streamed for VR are free to watch on Quest. Like I’ve said before, Meta is going all in on VR. And I’m here for it.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

This $160 accessory brings eye tracking to Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2
This $160 accessory brings eye tracking to Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2
You can now force your Meta Quest 3 to update to the latest version
You can now force your Meta Quest 3 to update to the latest version
Meta Quest goes after Apple Vision Pro with new v67 update – interface changes
Meta Quest goes after Apple Vision Pro with new v67 update – interface changes
Apple gave Meta competition, so Meta is making Quest 3 like the Vision Pro
Apple gave Meta competition, so Meta is making Quest 3 like the Vision Pro
Meta Quest 3 passes an important milestone as it nears one year anniversary
Meta Quest 3 passes an important milestone as it nears one year anniversary
Meta is almost ready to start demoing its AR glasses, and they sound amazing
Meta is almost ready to start demoing its AR glasses, and they sound amazing
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta once again confirms Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR for the Quest, then deletes its comment
Meta once again confirms Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR for the Quest, then deletes its comment
Apple trying new strategy to sway customers into buying Vision Pro
Apple trying new strategy to sway customers into buying Vision Pro
Apple Intelligence reportedly coming to Vision Pro as the two industries collide
Apple Intelligence reportedly coming to Vision Pro as the two industries collide
PC VR cloud streaming spotted on Meta Quest, might be arriving soon
PC VR cloud streaming spotted on Meta Quest, might be arriving soon
Ultraleap is laying off staff and selling its hand tracking technology
Ultraleap is laying off staff and selling its hand tracking technology
The Meta Quest 2 is dead, long live the Quest 3S
The Meta Quest 2 is dead, long live the Quest 3S
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless