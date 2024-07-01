Watch today’s basketball game courtside in immersive VR for Meta Quest

Women’s National Basketball Association

Mixed Reality

Phoenix Mercury versus Las Vegas Aces at 1 p.m. PT September 15: Indiana Fever versus Dallas Wings at 12 p.m. PT

Upcoming WNBA games that will be streamed in immersive 180-degree VR format are:Sports is an entertainment category that I think greatly benefits from being streamed in VR, especially with a courtside view. You don’t have to spend exorbitant amounts of money on premium tickets to see the action up close and personal. And if the streaming platform allows you to watch a game with friends and family, like Xtadium does, it might be one of the best forms of entertainment ever.For those of you in the U.S. wanting to give this a try, all the WNBA games being streamed for VR are free to watch on Quest. Like I’ve said before, Meta is going all in on VR. And I’m here for it.