The upcoming Wanderer remake will be an awesome VR experience and here’s why

Then, you may proceed to do whatever you want with your virtual-reality headset, but I’m pretty certain that your mind will wander back to the dog-petting moment. Later on, you are likely to realize that “The Lab” itself is pulling at you again. But why? Then, you may proceed to dowith your virtual-reality headset, but I’m pretty certain that your mind will wander back to the dog-petting moment. Later on, you are likely to realize that “The Lab” itself is pulling at you again. But why?





linger . Because it is a string of enticing, interesting and sensational experiences. Because "The Lab" is essentially about getting to do the best thing in life again: experiencing something new.



And due to the same reason, I believe that “Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate” might actually become one of the best VR games ever.







So, this is actually a remake, but even though it got tons of praise back when it released, the world seems to have moved on. The plot is basically an excuse to let players go through a series of different situations in different times, involving different actions. Best thing you can do? Watch the trailer above, as it explains itself really well.





Are you done? Good.





Tell me, did you notice how almost all of it looks to be very fun in VR? Motion and VR don't really go together very well, but Valve figured it out with "The Lab" and I'm seeing tons of little design ques translating over to "Wanderer" (and I mean that in the best possible way).





For example, mechanics that require your arms more alone more than moving your entire self around. Also, gameplay ranging from shooting a gun to playing the drums. Hopefully, even petting a dog . That'd be pretty neat!









And before you move on with your day, consider all of my above reasoning as my vote for why “What remains of Edith Finch” deserves to get VR support. “Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate” is set to release next year, in 2024 both for PlayStation VR, PC VR and the Quest 2. Given that we’re waiting for the release of the Quest 3 , it’s probably safe to assume the game will be supported there too.And before you move on with your day, consider all of my above reasoning as my vote for why “What remains of Edith Finch” deserves to get VR support.