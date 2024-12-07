Vision Pro successors will inch closer to replacing your iPhone
The Apple Vision Pro was always intended to be much more than just a simple Mixed Reality headset. Apple just couldn’t realize its vision (pun intended) because of the technological limitations of today and so the Vision Pro was a compromise. But the company has crossed a milestone recently and it could lead to more capable Vision Pro successors as well.
The Vision Pro is uncomfortable for most users much like many other VR headsets. Not many people can bear using an XR (Extended Reality) device for long periods of time and so the Vision Pro is at a severe disadvantage against the iPhone.
But even if it was somehow lighter and smaller it still wouldn’t see as much use. Glasses look ordinary but headsets stand out so much in public that most would refuse to use them in lieu of their phones. And let’s not forget that the majority of people are not sold on VR and would rather stick with their iPhone.
Nevertheless, cellular service on Vision Pro successors is going to be a revolutionary change for those who use the headsets. It’s already one of the best AR headsets in the world but it could very well become the best if it loses some bulk, gains a few new features and shaves off the extremely high price tag.
Apple is about to debut its in-house cellular modem on the upcoming modern revamp of iPhone SE. This is a massive step for the Apple ecosystem as a whole because the company has been wanting to make its own modems for a long time. Not only does this have the potential to highly benefit Apple’s devices — like Apple silicon did — but it also lets the company reduce its reliance on Qualcomm. Manufacturing costs are sure to go down as well seeing how Apple was unhappy with Qualcomm’s licensing fees.
Bloomberg’s industry insider Mark Gurman reports that Apple is considering using its new chips in future Vision Pro headsets as well. Enabling cellular service on the headset will bring it one step closer to what Apple envisioned. However, the headset itself has a long way to go to gain any market share.
Many users find it getting uncomfortable within an hour. | Video credit — Apple
