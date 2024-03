Vision Pro’s first software update is here, so what improvements can you expect?

meant

Improved Personas: your virtual Apple avatar should look better now

The Vision Pro should be better at capturing details such as hair or makeup for your Persona

should be better at capturing details such as hair or makeup for your Persona The spatial computer should now convey your neck and mouth movements more accurately too

You can now set up a Persona hands-free

While not specifically stated, the above changes also impact EyeSight, since it stems from your Persona

It should now be easier to find and connect to a Mac Virtual Display

You should be able to take virtual objects closer to your face. Neat!

You should also be able to uninstall some of the pre-installed apps.

Compatible apps — as in, iPad and iPhone apps installed on the Vision Pro — and containing folders can now get notification dots

— and containing folders can now get notification dots Improved cursor positioning for text input

Mobile Device Management exists now, which basically allows enterprise clients to manage multiple Vision Pro devices

devices Wi-Fii networks with captive portals — those public networks that require sign-in — are now supported

And, of course, tons of bugs have been squished

How to update the Vision Pro?





Open up Settings on your Vision Pro Navigate to General and tap for Software Update Make sure that “ visionOS Updates” is turned on Same goes for “Security Responses & System Files”, if you want the device to automatically update itself

Automatically Download turned on

Automatically Install turned off





This combo will lead to you having the latest version of visionOS on standby, but you will get to choose when and weather to install it. Cool!

So, what are the most important changes and tweaks, included in visionOS’ first update? I thought you’d never ask:Quite a lot of things for a first update, right? I’m sure that some Apple fans or VR enthusiasts were expecting something major, but hey: this is the firstupdate to visionOS . We’ve got the bulk of 2024 ahead of us, so Apple has plenty of time to surprise us.Speaking of surprises: we know that most of us are waiting for Personas to go out of Beta. Why? Well, right now, Apple avatars are pretty flat: they pop up in an immersive, floating window, but they themselvesor “immersive”, as showcased in Apple's earlier presentations.But hey: Apple is clearly listening. Thegot a lot of flack for its inability to pick up certain details when initially scanning users to create their Personas. Now? The update outright improves these specific things.This is just version 1.1, people. And I’m pretty hopeful about version 2.0, when the time is right for that.There’s also another neat thing you can do. If you set your settings to:It's only natural for you to not have this down the first time around. I mean, this is thesystem update to the. Luckily, Apple had already published a guide , so that I could provide you with the required steps above.Enjoy your improved Personas! Oh, and fair warning: you’re maybe-probably going to have to do a rescan before you can take advantage of the latest improvements.