Vision Pro’s first software update is here, so what improvements can you expect?

meant

Vision Pro

Do you feel like the Vision Pro lives up to all promises made within this latest ad?





Improved Personas: your virtual Apple avatar should look better now

The Vision Pro should be better at capturing details such as hair or makeup for your Persona

should be better at capturing details such as hair or makeup for your Persona The spatial computer should now convey your neck and mouth movements more accurately too

You can now set up a Persona hands-free

While not specifically stated, the above changes also impact EyeSight, since it stems from your Persona

It should now be easier to find and connect to a Mac Virtual Display

You should be able to take virtual objects closer to your face. Neat!

You should also be able to uninstall some of the pre-installed apps.

Compatible apps — as in, iPad and iPhone apps installed on the Vision Pro — and containing folders can now get notification dots

— and containing folders can now get notification dots Improved cursor positioning for text input

Mobile Device Management exists now, which basically allows enterprise clients to manage multiple Vision Pro devices

devices Wi-Fii networks with captive portals — those public networks that require sign-in — are now supported

And, of course, tons of bugs have been squished

ever

aren’t 3D

Vision Pro

How to update the Vision Pro?





Open up Settings on your Vision Pro Navigate to General and tap for Software Update Make sure that “ visionOS Updates” is turned on Same goes for “Security Responses & System Files”, if you want the device to automatically update itself

Automatically Download turned on

Automatically Install turned off





This combo will lead to you having the latest version of visionOS on standby, but you will get to choose when and weather to install it. Cool!

first ever

Vision Pro