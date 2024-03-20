Unofficial Tomb Raider VR port now available on Meta Quest, Pico headsets
The unofficial VR port of the first Tomb Raider game we told you about last month is now available in Early Access on Meta Quest and Pico VR headsets. Developed by Team Beef, the early access build for this unofficial VR port of Tomb Raider is only available to Patreon backers.
Still, if you’re a Tomb Raider fan, you can get access to this early access build for just €6/$6, which is a small price to pay for one of the most beloved games in the series. Not to mention that you would be supporting the development of the VR port for as long as you want.
To make things even better, Team Beef plans to release an early build of the port on PC VR very soon, so if you don’t own a Meta Quest or Pico headset and want to play, you’ll be able to do so in just a few weeks.
This specific early build of the port has many improvements over the one shown back in February, including smoother motion controls. Even more improvements and gameplay features are on developer’s to-do list, such as implementing a third-person perspective just like in the original, as well as major improvements to various actions in the game.
