Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Cyber Monday major deals on phones still available!
Save big on all phone devices now with discounts on Samsung, Google, and Motorola.

Track Craft on Meta Quest 3 lets you transform your living room into a VR racing track

Track Craft on Meta Quest 3 lets you transform your living room into a VR racing track
VR racing fans, hold onto your controllers! The world of MR just got a whole lot more exciting with the release of Track Craft on the Meta Quest 3 — one of the best VR headsets out there. Developed by Brainz Gamify — a Czech indie studio — this game isn't just another VR experience; it's a nostalgic trip down memory lane with a futuristic twist.

Do you remember the classic toy motorways from our childhood? The game where you connect those sets of roads so you can race cards on top of them? Well now, those can blend with your living room thanks to the MR mode in the game. Track Craft aims to take that old-school racing thrills and amp it up in the virtual world! The game comes packed with obstacles, loops, half-pipes, and tight bends that will test your maneuvering skills to the limit.

But here's a thought: are all these features available on the Quest 2, where passthrough quality isn't as good (or colorful) and MR capabilities are rather limited? Given that most of the marketing materials boast 'footage taken on Quest 3', it leaves us wondering about the experience that Track Craft provides on the Quest 2. Guess we'll have to wait and see!

What really sets Track Craft apart though is said to be its fun driving mechanics. In the game, you control a tiny virtual car that can somersault or spin through the air with your joystick. It's not just about speed: it's about balance, timing, and a touch of style. Go too fast, and your virtual car will crash onto your living room floor.


Video Thumbnail

 
With over 50 unique levels spread across three different types of tracks, Track Craft seems to have a diverse range of challenges to keep you engaged.
 
But the fun doesn't stop there. Track Craft includes a level editor that lets you unleash your inner kid. Set a start and end point, and in between, you are free to place and even paint various track elements or decorations. Ever dreamed of turning your entire house into a mini racetrack? Now’s your chance!

Priced at $10, Track Craft is currently available on the Quest 3, Quest 2, and Quest Pro. From free-roaming in your room's floors, walls, and furniture (and even dodging pets and kids!) to sharing your custom tracks with the community on Quest 3: The game delivers a MR gaming experience, which blurs the lines between virtual and real-world play.

So what can we expect in the future of Track Craft? According to Meta, it is said that the upcoming features set to launch in 2024 include:

  • Trackmania style multiplayer mode
  • Manga style Track Pack with new designs
  • New Cars and special pieces
  • improved community levels
  • A garage feature
  • And live multiplayer

So, strap on your headset, start your engines and sit down to have some childlike fun with Track Craft!
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

Mini Golf in MR on the Quest 3 is way more impressive than it sounds, so hear me out!
Mini Golf in MR on the Quest 3 is way more impressive than it sounds, so hear me out!
Black Friday fever hits the Meta Quest store, so grab a VR game at a 40% discount right now!
Black Friday fever hits the Meta Quest store, so grab a VR game at a 40% discount right now!
Quest users stumble upon a free 6-month Meta Quest+ trial! Are you too late to the party?
Quest users stumble upon a free 6-month Meta Quest+ trial! Are you too late to the party?
Exciting Vision Pro tutorial leak: setting up EyeSight and your Persona
Exciting Vision Pro tutorial leak: setting up EyeSight and your Persona
Samsung gears up for the XR arena: what's behind the Samsung Glasses trademark?
Samsung gears up for the XR arena: what's behind the Samsung Glasses trademark?
Get fit with a twist: Supernatural’s new Unreal Fitness campaign in VR is now available
Get fit with a twist: Supernatural’s new Unreal Fitness campaign in VR is now available
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Hey, Meta owns both the Quest and WhatsApp! And do you know what that means?
Hey, Meta owns both the Quest and WhatsApp! And do you know what that means?
Davigo: VR giants clash with PC knights on Meta headsets and PC VR
Davigo: VR giants clash with PC knights on Meta headsets and PC VR
A new Varjo XR-4 series of headsets: who are they for and what makes them cool?
A new Varjo XR-4 series of headsets: who are they for and what makes them cool?
Here’s why the Quest 3 hasn’t seen any discounts yet. And it makes me go "hmm"
Here’s why the Quest 3 hasn’t seen any discounts yet. And it makes me go "hmm"
Gunman Contracts goes solo: the standalone VR shooter evolution
Gunman Contracts goes solo: the standalone VR shooter evolution
Cyber Monday's bonanza continues as Amazon slashes the Meta Quest 2's price to just $249!
Cyber Monday's bonanza continues as Amazon slashes the Meta Quest 2's price to just $249!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless