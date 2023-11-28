Track Craft on Meta Quest 3 lets you transform your living room into a VR racing track



Do you remember the classic toy motorways from our childhood? The game where you connect those sets of roads so you can race cards on top of them? Well now, those can blend with your living room thanks to the MR mode in the game. Track Craft aims to take that old-school racing thrills and amp it up in the virtual world! The game comes packed with obstacles, loops, half-pipes, and tight bends that will test your maneuvering skills to the limit.



But here's a thought: are all these features available on the Quest 2 , where passthrough quality isn't as good (or colorful) and MR capabilities are rather limited? Given that most of the marketing materials boast 'footage taken on Quest 3 ', it leaves us wondering about the experience that Track Craft provides on the Quest 2 . Guess we'll have to wait and see!



What really sets Track Craft apart though is said to be its fun driving mechanics. In the game, you control a tiny virtual car that can somersault or spin through the air with your joystick. It's not just about speed: it's about balance, timing, and a touch of style. Go too fast, and your virtual car will crash onto your living room floor.















With over 50 unique levels spread across three different types of tracks, Track Craft seems to have a diverse range of challenges to keep you engaged.



But the fun doesn't stop there. Track Craft includes a level editor that lets you unleash your inner kid. Set a start and end point, and in between, you are free to place and even paint various track elements or decorations. Ever dreamed of turning your entire house into a mini racetrack? Now’s your chance!



Priced at $10, Track Craft is currently available on the Quest 3, Quest 2, and Quest Pro. The game delivers a MR gaming experience, which blurs the lines between virtual and real-world play. From free-roaming in your room's floors, walls, and furniture (and even dodging pets and kids!) to sharing your custom tracks with the community.



So what can we expect in the future of Track Craft? According to Meta, it is said that the upcoming features set to launch in 2024 include:



Trackmania style multiplayer mode

Manga style Track Pack with new designs

New Cars and special pieces

improved community levels

A garage feature

And live multiplayer



So, strap on your headset, start your engines and sit down to have some childlike fun with Track Craft!