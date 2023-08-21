Ever wanted to build a miniature train set? Toy Trains will let you do that in VR
What is it about trains that makes them so irresistibly romantic? We’ve got pocket-sized computers in the shape of some of the best smartphones, but most of us still get entranced with the thought of enjoying a scenic train ride. It’s a type of soul food that I find difficult to express, yet easy to indulge in.
I’m getting mature in age, yet my want to build a train set — and to buy miniature trains in general — isn’t getting any smaller. That being said, I certainly don’t have the necessary space or resources. So it would really be awesome if there were some sort of workaround for that.
If you watch the trailer above, which I absolutely recommend that you do, you are certain to notice how the Toy Trains experience just feels relaxing. Alone in a room with infinite possibilities to just make cool train sets? Take my money!
Oh, and they can also explode and set fires, in case you were a fan of that part of the Adams Family intro too.
By the looks of things, the concept is pretty simple: you’ve got a catalogue of parts that you can bring to life and then a table on which you can arrange them in any — logical, as per the game’s rules — way you like. You can even build several tracks that run at once if you’d like to!
I do hope that we get access to more terrain options, like making tunnels and bigger tables, though. I mean, how else would we recreate the set from the Adams Family intro, right?
Toy Trains offers something really special, because besides the upcoming sandbox Islands & Trains (which I’m looking forward to) for PC, nothing of the sort is available on PC at all. If you like trains, you get simulators: that’s about it. And while there is certainly nothing wrong with that, sometimes you just want to have a bit of fun, right?
And I’m certain I’m not the only one. And I also believe I’m not the only one who loved that scene in the old Adams Family animated series opening, with the huge and elaborate train set (and the explosions, though those always made me sad for the trains, honestly).
I’m getting mature in age, yet my want to build a train set — and to buy miniature trains in general — isn’t getting any smaller. That being said, I certainly don’t have the necessary space or resources. So it would really be awesome if there were some sort of workaround for that.
Like, for example, having a train set simulator in VR. The thought of which alone makes me smile.
If you watch the trailer above, which I absolutely recommend that you do, you are certain to notice how the Toy Trains experience just feels relaxing. Alone in a room with infinite possibilities to just make cool train sets? Take my money!
Oh, and they can also explode and set fires, in case you were a fan of that part of the Adams Family intro too.
By the looks of things, the concept is pretty simple: you’ve got a catalogue of parts that you can bring to life and then a table on which you can arrange them in any — logical, as per the game’s rules — way you like. You can even build several tracks that run at once if you’d like to!
I do hope that we get access to more terrain options, like making tunnels and bigger tables, though. I mean, how else would we recreate the set from the Adams Family intro, right?
Toy Trains offers something really special, because besides the upcoming sandbox Islands & Trains (which I’m looking forward to) for PC, nothing of the sort is available on PC at all. If you like trains, you get simulators: that’s about it. And while there is certainly nothing wrong with that, sometimes you just want to have a bit of fun, right?
The experience is currently up on Steam, where you can add it to your wishlist. The price hasn’t been revealed yet, but the sandbox game is expected to be released some time in the latter part of 2023. So if you’ve got access to a PCVR headset like the Quest 2, make sure to save the date and have some fun when Toy Trains comes out!
Things that are NOT allowed: