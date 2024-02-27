Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Unofficial VR port for Tomb Raider coming soon to Meta Quest

Although Tomb Raider can already be played in VR thanks to the CitraVR unofficial port, this doesn’t really offer a full virtual reality experience. However, Tomb Raider fans will be happy to know that Team Beef has already started working on their own VR port for Tomb Raider, which aims to offer a full VR experience.

Team Beef revealed the contents of their VR port over the weekend, although there’s no guarantee that everything on the list will be part of the final version of the port. Here is what the team is aiming for:

  • Full 6DoF tracking
  • Immersive 1st person view
  • True dual wielding weapons
  • Motion triggered actions

In addition to the list above, Team Beef also confirmed that their BeefRaiderXR will be based on the OpenLara Tomb Raider source pot by XProger.

It’s also important to note that the unofficial VR port for Tomb Raider developed by Team Beef will be available for Meta Quest and Pico standalone VR headsets.

No early version of the BeefRaiderXR port is available at the moment, but Team Beef said the port will be revealed to the public the moment development is complete.

Team Beef if the group behind very popular VR ports for games like Quake 1, Quake 2, Quake 3 Arena, Return to Castle Wolfenstein, and Doom 3. Currently, they are working on Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy ports.

