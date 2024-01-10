John Carmack may be on a quest to get Doom on the Quest 3
Have you guys heard of John Carmack? You know the mastermind behind some of the most iconic first-person shooters of all time and his recent move has got everyone talking. Let me break it down for you.
Alright, get this: there's a little squad out there known as Team Beef and boy, have they been busy over the years! What they've pulled off is nothing short of remarkable, they've transformed timeless hits like Doom and Quake into full-blown VR experiences. And guess what? Both are absolutely free to try, since they aren’t official, but rather mods for the base games! They've been downloaded by millions and have been given a turbocharged makeover for VR, especially on the best VR headsets like the Quest 3.
Or maybe Team Beef could be handed the rights to make a proper new Doom game? After all, who wouldn’t love to rip and tear in VR, right?
But here's a bit of a hiccup. Getting these VR games up and running isn't exactly a walk in the park. You need to navigate through the Meta Store, use a sideloading app like Sidequest and get your hands on the original game files. It's a bit of a tech hurdle, but totally worth it if you ask me.
Carmack appears to be backing Team Beef. It's like he's telling his old pal, "Hey, check out what these guys are doing!" It's a big thumbs-up from someone who practically invented the genre and who is historically pretty hard to impress.
With Carmack's influence and the evident capabilities of Team Beef, the future of classic gaming in the VR landscape looks brighter than ever. Stay tuned, because this could be the beginning of a new era for VR gaming.
Now, here's where Carmack comes in. This guy is like the godfather of first-person shooters and he's also had his hands in developing for Meta’s VR department. He recently played matchmaker by connecting id Software — the company that owns Doom and Quake — with Team Beef.
Yes, I got people at Id Software playing the VR ports, and they are now in direct contact with @TeamBeefVR , so I am hopeful!— John Carmack (@ID_AA_Carmack) January 6, 2024
Carmack took to Twitter, sharing how he got the folks at id Software to try out these VR ports. Now, they're in direct talks with Team Beef. It's a big deal because it opens up the possibility of these VR games landing on the Quest Store, making them way more accessible to us, the gamers.
