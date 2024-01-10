John Carmack may be on a quest to get Doom on the Quest 3









Yes, I got people at Id Software playing the VR ports, and they are now in direct contact with @TeamBeefVR , so I am hopeful! — John Carmack (@ID_AA_Carmack) January 6, 2024







Carmack took to Twitter, sharing how he got the folks at id Software to try out these VR ports. Now, they're in direct talks with Team Beef. It's a big deal because it opens up the possibility of these VR games landing on the Quest Store, making them way more accessible to us, the gamers.



Or maybe Team Beef could be handed the rights to make a proper new Doom game? After all, who wouldn’t love to rip and tear in VR, right?



But here's a bit of a hiccup. Getting these VR games up and running isn't exactly a walk in the park. You need to navigate through the Meta Store, use a sideloading app like Sidequest and get your hands on the original game files. It's a bit of a tech hurdle, but totally worth it if you ask me.



Carmack appears to be backing Team Beef. It's like he's telling his old pal, " Hey, check out what these guys are doing! " It's a big thumbs-up from someone who practically invented the genre and who is historically pretty hard to impress.



With Carmack's influence and the evident capabilities of Team Beef, the future of classic gaming in the VR landscape looks brighter than ever. Stay tuned, because this could be the beginning of a new era for VR gaming.