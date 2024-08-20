Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
GOOGLE PIXEL DEAL ALERT
Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
Aug 22, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The popularity of AR devices is steadily increasing, says a new report

By
0comments
The popularity of AR devices is steadily increasing, says a new report
Xreal Air 2 | Image credit – PhoneArena

AR devices, like, for example, the Xreal Air 2, are pieces of tech that layer digital info right onto the real world. Lately, these gadgets have been getting a lot of attention as big tech companies jump into the market, and a recent report backs this trend up.

AR device shipments expected to reach 25.5 Million units by 2030


A new report from TrendForce, a global market intelligence firm, predicts that AR device shipments could hit 25.5 million units by 2030, with a whopping 67% annual growth rate from 2023 to 2030. This surge is driven by both brands stepping up their product plans and advancements in AI technology and application ecosystems.

Moreover, one key player in this growth is LEDoS technology – short for LED on Silicon – a type of micro-display tech for AR devices. By 2030, LEDoS is expected to capture 44% of the AR market, becoming the go-to display technology. Why?

Well, LEDoS is quickly becoming a must-have for AR devices due to its low power use, small size, and impressive brightness. In the short term, it is gaining traction among brand manufacturers because of its strong performance in AR displays.

Projected market share for AR device technology in 2024 and 2030. - The popularity of AR devices is steadily increasing, says a new report
Projected market share for AR device technology in 2024 and 2030.


However, LEDoS still faces challenges, like boosting the efficiency of micro-scale LEDs and creating full-color displays in tiny spaces. Yet, as chip stacking and color conversion tech improve, LEDoS is expected to see its market share in AR devices jump from 18% in 2024 to 44% by 2030.

TrendForce also points out that AR devices are steadily becoming more popular because big names like Apple, rumored to be working on its own AR glasses, and Meta, which is ready to start demoing its AR glasses, aren’t the only ones in the game. Chinese manufacturers are also investing heavily in the technology.

Right now, dedicated AR devices, smart glasses, and AR/VR headsets are still pretty pricey, especially the headsets. But with more companies joining the fray, prices could come down, making them a more common sight. Personally, I’m excited about getting a pair of Apple's future AR glasses (hopefully, they won’t look like ski goggles) and taking them out for a spin.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Popular stories

Apple considering Meta Ray-Ban rival, Vision Pro wasn’t company’s original plan
Apple considering Meta Ray-Ban rival, Vision Pro wasn’t company’s original plan
Meta Quest can now connect to your laptop, gaming console and more for giant virtual screens
Meta Quest can now connect to your laptop, gaming console and more for giant virtual screens
Experience the magic of Google Earth VR better than ever before with this app
Experience the magic of Google Earth VR better than ever before with this app
Apple's new patent suggests AirPods could be charging your Vision Pro on the go
Apple's new patent suggests AirPods could be charging your Vision Pro on the go
Over 100 VR games are currently on sale for Meta Quest
Over 100 VR games are currently on sale for Meta Quest
Ghosts of Tabor devs announce two new survival VR games, and they look promising
Ghosts of Tabor devs announce two new survival VR games, and they look promising
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple considering Meta Ray-Ban rival, Vision Pro wasn’t company’s original plan
Apple considering Meta Ray-Ban rival, Vision Pro wasn’t company’s original plan
Meta Quest can now connect to your laptop, gaming console and more for giant virtual screens
Meta Quest can now connect to your laptop, gaming console and more for giant virtual screens
Spatial Ops goes 25 percent off ahead of launch, teases campaign mode
Spatial Ops goes 25 percent off ahead of launch, teases campaign mode
Apple's new patent suggests AirPods could be charging your Vision Pro on the go
Apple's new patent suggests AirPods could be charging your Vision Pro on the go
Ghosts of Tabor devs announce two new survival VR games, and they look promising
Ghosts of Tabor devs announce two new survival VR games, and they look promising
Over 100 VR games are currently on sale for Meta Quest
Over 100 VR games are currently on sale for Meta Quest
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless