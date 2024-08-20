The popularity of AR devices is steadily increasing, says a new report
Xreal Air 2 | Image credit – PhoneArena
AR devices, like, for example, the Xreal Air 2, are pieces of tech that layer digital info right onto the real world. Lately, these gadgets have been getting a lot of attention as big tech companies jump into the market, and a recent report backs this trend up.
A new report from TrendForce, a global market intelligence firm, predicts that AR device shipments could hit 25.5 million units by 2030, with a whopping 67% annual growth rate from 2023 to 2030. This surge is driven by both brands stepping up their product plans and advancements in AI technology and application ecosystems.
Well, LEDoS is quickly becoming a must-have for AR devices due to its low power use, small size, and impressive brightness. In the short term, it is gaining traction among brand manufacturers because of its strong performance in AR displays.
However, LEDoS still faces challenges, like boosting the efficiency of micro-scale LEDs and creating full-color displays in tiny spaces. Yet, as chip stacking and color conversion tech improve, LEDoS is expected to see its market share in AR devices jump from 18% in 2024 to 44% by 2030.
Right now, dedicated AR devices, smart glasses, and AR/VR headsets are still pretty pricey, especially the headsets. But with more companies joining the fray, prices could come down, making them a more common sight. Personally, I’m excited about getting a pair of Apple's future AR glasses (hopefully, they won’t look like ski goggles) and taking them out for a spin.
AR devices, like, for example, the Xreal Air 2, are pieces of tech that layer digital info right onto the real world. Lately, these gadgets have been getting a lot of attention as big tech companies jump into the market, and a recent report backs this trend up.
AR device shipments expected to reach 25.5 Million units by 2030
A new report from TrendForce, a global market intelligence firm, predicts that AR device shipments could hit 25.5 million units by 2030, with a whopping 67% annual growth rate from 2023 to 2030. This surge is driven by both brands stepping up their product plans and advancements in AI technology and application ecosystems.
Moreover, one key player in this growth is LEDoS technology – short for LED on Silicon – a type of micro-display tech for AR devices. By 2030, LEDoS is expected to capture 44% of the AR market, becoming the go-to display technology. Why?
Well, LEDoS is quickly becoming a must-have for AR devices due to its low power use, small size, and impressive brightness. In the short term, it is gaining traction among brand manufacturers because of its strong performance in AR displays.
Projected market share for AR device technology in 2024 and 2030.
However, LEDoS still faces challenges, like boosting the efficiency of micro-scale LEDs and creating full-color displays in tiny spaces. Yet, as chip stacking and color conversion tech improve, LEDoS is expected to see its market share in AR devices jump from 18% in 2024 to 44% by 2030.
TrendForce also points out that AR devices are steadily becoming more popular because big names like Apple, rumored to be working on its own AR glasses, and Meta, which is ready to start demoing its AR glasses, aren’t the only ones in the game. Chinese manufacturers are also investing heavily in the technology.
Right now, dedicated AR devices, smart glasses, and AR/VR headsets are still pretty pricey, especially the headsets. But with more companies joining the fray, prices could come down, making them a more common sight. Personally, I’m excited about getting a pair of Apple's future AR glasses (hopefully, they won’t look like ski goggles) and taking them out for a spin.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: