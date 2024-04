You can now switch between app versions directly from your Meta Quest headset

The convenience factor cannot be denied, but there might be another use made possible with the Release Channel Selector. That being device-specific versions becoming available for use.Changing app versions from a desktop browser or the mobile app meant each Quest headset got access to the same version. This led to some undesirable side effects. For example, if an app received updates that only worked on a Quest 3 these updates would also be downloaded on other Quest headsets, without necessarily having an impact there.This meant hefty downloads of 4K textures that were not supported or files that remained unused on these headsets. With Release Channel Selector I’m hopeful we could start seeing app versions tailored to the headset they’re being downloaded to. Later down the line I’d also want to see this feature extended to let people run past versions of an app.This is the second Meta Quest update I’ve covered that went unmentioned in the release notes. The other one was an upgrade to the Meta Quest 3 in update v64. I find it odd Meta isn’t mentioning these changes.Perhaps these updates are things Meta thinks only more tech savvy people will notice, and thus are not worth mentioning in release notes lest they confuse the average consumer. Nevertheless, it’s pretty cool to see updates to the Quest lineup that focus on quality-of-life improvements.And I do enjoy that these improvements are happening behind the scenes. It makes every update more exciting and sends enthusiasts combing through the menus to find something new.And in case you missed it, there is a big Steam sale on VR games happening right now, so be sure to check that out and make the most of your newly-improved VR headset