Stranger Things VR coming to Meta Quest headsets on February 22
After being delayed once last year, the Stranger Things VR game finally has a release date, and it's closer than we anticipated. Meta has just confirmed that the Stranger Things VR game arrives on February 22.

Developed by Tender Claws, Stranger Things VR offers players a totally different perspective than the Netflix TV show. Players will step into the shoes of Vecna, the main antagonist in the TV series, as he explores different realities, forms the hive mind, and plans his revenge against Eleven and Hawkins.

Those who are familiar with the TV show will be able to dive deeper into the relationship between Dr. Brenner and Henry Creek. To elevate the game’s immersion, developers managed to add some stellar names to the cast. Stranger Things VR will feature the vocal talents of Jamie Campbell Bower (as Vecna) and Matthew Modine (as Dr. Brenner).

Not to mention that Meta Quest’s VR and MR capabilities will allow players to take advantage of the game’s key features like telekinetic powers, portals, and much more.

Stranger Things VR is fully compatible with Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 2, and Meta Quest Pro. The game is now available for pre-order for $26.99 (includes a limited-time 10% discount).

