The wait gets stranger: Stranger Things VR game delayed
Hey there, VR fans and Stranger Things addicts! We've got some mixed news, Tender Claws — the creators behind the much-anticipated Stranger Things VR game — have hit the pause button on its release. Originally slated for a November 30th debut, the game's launch has been pushed back. The new launch date? Well, that's still up in the air. But hey, maybe it's just to make sure when you step into Vecna's shoes, it's nothing short of mind-blowing!
But what could players anticipate from Stranger Things VR? Well, imagine stepping into the world of Stranger Things from the perspective of Vecna — the main antagonist from the fourth season. You're not just watching the story unfold; it’s like you're a part of it, bending reality, and messing with the minds of beloved characters. It seems like a dark and thrilling plunge into a narrative we thought we knew, with plenty of telekinetic shenanigans and monstrous battles to keep things interesting.
November 22, 2023
But what could players anticipate from Stranger Things VR? Well, imagine stepping into the world of Stranger Things from the perspective of Vecna — the main antagonist from the fourth season. You're not just watching the story unfold; it’s like you're a part of it, bending reality, and messing with the minds of beloved characters. It seems like a dark and thrilling plunge into a narrative we thought we knew, with plenty of telekinetic shenanigans and monstrous battles to keep things interesting.
So, what's the scoop on this delay? Tender Claws is teaming up with the big guns, Meta and Netflix to iron out the kinks. In their words, they're squashing demo-bats to ensure you get the best virtual rendezvous with the Upside Down. They’ve promised to spill the beans on a new launch date real soon. And let's face it, a little more time to perfect those jumpscares and mind-bending puzzles in the Upside Down can only be a good thing, right?
After checking out the Stranger Things VR trailer, I've got to say, it's looking pretty wild! Stepping into Vecna's shoes? That's a bold twist, and the details in the Upside Down are spot-on creepy and atmospheric, just like the show. And with the MR gameplay, imagine having elements of that eerie world spilling into your living room! It's like blending your reality with Hawkins in a super immersive way. If the game lives up to this trailer, it's going to be a trip, especially for fans who've always wanted to explore the darker corners of the Stranger Things universe up close.
And for those itching to get their hands on this VR gem early, preorders are open at $29.99. But here's a pro tip: snag it now and you'll get it for $26.99, thanks to a neat 10% off.
Initially, Tender Claws had promised Stranger Things VR for all the major VR platforms. But as of now, it's been a bit hush-hush on whether PSVR 2 or PC VR fans will get a piece of the action. Could it become the next best PC VR game if it lands there? Well, we're just as curious as you are. Meta Quest users, though, you're in for a treat. This game is gearing up to be one of the best VR headset experiences for your shiny Quest 3 and other Quest headsets: Quest 2 and Quest Pro.
And for those itching to get their hands on this VR gem early, preorders are open at $29.99. But here's a pro tip: snag it now and you'll get it for $26.99, thanks to a neat 10% off.
Things that are NOT allowed: