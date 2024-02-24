Stilt VR platformer bounces its way to Meta Quest, Steam VR and PS VR2 in March
VR gaming has become more and more popular as the cost of the headsets dropped significantly in the last couple of years. That’s the main reason that the gaming industry finally decided to start focusing on VR and come out with immersive experiences for both casual and hardcore gamers.
Stilt is a very colorful VR platformer that puts players’ reflexes and puzzle-solving prowess to the test. Taking inspiration from classic favorites, Rekt Games’ new title offers different modes to appeal to every player’s entertainment needs.
In Stilt, you play as a furball with two arms. You can equip yourself with a springy stilt in each hand to bounce through the landscape while trying to retrieve the lost gifts and eventually get back your stole spaceship.
Now the best part is that you won’t have to wait that long for this one to come out. Developer Rekt Games and publisher VRKiwi have just announced that Stilt will release for Meta Quest, Steam VR, and PS VR2 on March 8. If you’re not sure you’re going to like it, a demo is now available for download via Steam.
You can either engage in diverse PvP arenas with their own unique modes like Smack-em-all, Area Bash, Electric Tag, and Baloon Hunt, or hang out in the interactive lobby where you can freely roam around.
Each level is peppered with power-ups that will allow you to fly, swing, fireball and more. These power-ups will upgrade your stilts allowing you to traverse levels in a “bouncier” fashion. Pass chasms, avoid traps, break things and smack creatures to find your way back to your spaceship.
