SteamVR 2.8 adds hand tracking for Meta Quest users (and we tested it)

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
SteamVR 2.8 adds hand tracking for Meta Quest users (and we tested it)
Steam's recent update for SteamVR – 2.8 – "adds support for hand tracking pass-through in Steam Link for Meta Quest."

As the virtual reality enthusiasts among our readers likely know, SteamVR (Steam Link) is one of the big three ways you can use your Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S as PC VR headsets. PC VR itself means virtual reality games made to run on a computer, usually a powerful one, and unavailable on the Quest headset alone.

Learn more:

To take advantage of this new SteamVR feature you need to enable hand tracking and body tracking on your Quest 2, Quest 3 or Quest 3S, then launch the Steam Link app. If you don't have this app, you can download it from the Meta Quest app store from your headset.

After launching it, if Steam is running on your computer, and both it and your Quest are on the same network, you should see the option to connect the two. Afterwards (or beforehand) just put down the controllers, and your hands will start serving as sort of mouse pointers.

Indeed, you don't actually get some cool virtual hands in SteamVR, as you do on the Quest standalone, just two cursors where your hands are in 3D space, so it's a bit clunky, but hey – it's functional.

Doesn't matter too much either, as once you launch a PC VR game that supports hand tracking, such as Half-Life: Alyx, you will, obviously, have your hands represented in it, and can enjoy the full experience without controllers, as God intended. Okay, as Valve did, at least.

In our experience, this is already working really well, and is yet another new thing Quest users who own a gaming PC may want to try out. And yet another reason we can recommend Half-Life: Alyx.

Still, Virtual Desktop remains my personal favorite Quest PC VR solution, as I don't play games that necessarily use hand tracking, nor do I find it a better solution than using tried and tested controllers, but there's no arguing Steam Link and Steam VR are getting better and better. And are likely the easiest, most convenient solution for most Quest users interested in PC VR gaming.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/266-200/BK6A3899.jpg
Rado Minkov Mobile Tech Review Journalist
Rado, a tech enthusiast with a love for mobile devices, brings his passion for Android and iPadOS to PhoneArena. His tech journey began with MP3 players and has evolved to include tinkering with Android tablets and iPads, even running Linux and Windows 95 on them. Beyond tech, Rado is a published author, music producer, and PC game developer. His professional work on iPads, from producing songs to editing videos, showcases his belief in their capabilities. Rado looks forward to the future of mobile tech, particularly in augmented reality and multi-screen smartphones.

Popular stories

We tried Meta Quest's Hyperscape photorealistic environments demo, now available in more regions
We tried Meta Quest's Hyperscape photorealistic environments demo, now available in more regions
Samsung files a patent for AR glasses with what could be collaboration features
Samsung files a patent for AR glasses with what could be collaboration features
These new standalone AR glasses are launching in Europe, but there's a catch
These new standalone AR glasses are launching in Europe, but there's a catch
SteamVR 2.8 adds hand tracking for Meta Quest users (and we tested it)
SteamVR 2.8 adds hand tracking for Meta Quest users (and we tested it)
Loading Comments...

Latest News

These new standalone AR glasses are launching in Europe, but there's a catch
These new standalone AR glasses are launching in Europe, but there's a catch
Samsung files a patent for AR glasses with what could be collaboration features
Samsung files a patent for AR glasses with what could be collaboration features
We tried Meta Quest's Hyperscape photorealistic environments demo, now available in more regions
We tried Meta Quest's Hyperscape photorealistic environments demo, now available in more regions
The Vision Pro is heavy, so Apple is working on AR projectors for your home
The Vision Pro is heavy, so Apple is working on AR projectors for your home
Quest 3S hits the shelves a week ahead of Batman: Arkham Shadow launch
Quest 3S hits the shelves a week ahead of Batman: Arkham Shadow launch
Gurman: Apple's Vision Pro team plays catch up with Meta, will release lower-end headset and more
Gurman: Apple's Vision Pro team plays catch up with Meta, will release lower-end headset and more
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless