Steam VR sale: best PC VR games on sale right now
While gamers wait for this year’s Steam Summer Sale that begins later this month, Steam is offering attractive discounts on games right now. And this also includes some excellent PC VR games. Here’s some of the best VR titles that are on sale over at Steam and are worth getting in my opinion.
The I Expect You To Die games are wacky, fun games where you play a secret agent. Gameplay revolves around solving increasingly delightful puzzles while often interacting with quirky characters.
As a VR-only title it really plays to the strengths of what Virtual Reality is capable of. Level design and the puzzles themselves are made to work best in VR. All three games are on sale individually and as a bundle.
A classic mystery game reimagined in Virtual Reality, The 7th Guest VR is one of the best puzzle games out for VR. The 7th Guest was a puzzle game launched all the way back in 1993. Back then it was lauded for its use of live action clips and it accelerated CD-ROM drive sales alongside Myst. Even Bill Gates praised it as a new standard in interactive entertainment.
The VR reimagining has been rebuilt entirely from the ground up for Virtual Reality. It features an excellent cast, a brilliant new soundtrack that is reminiscent of the old one and new puzzles according to user reviews. There are also references to the first game strewn about for older gamers to appreciate.
You can buy The 7th Guest VR here at 34% off for $19.79. Offer ends on June 10.
Moss is another puzzle game. It tells a captivating story about a little mouse named Quill who’s on an adventure to save her uncle. But what sets Moss apart is that you’re not Quill, you’re “the reader”. Quill and the player must rely on each other to solve environmental puzzles to progress through the game.
Now is an excellent time to get into PC VR gaming. Meta Quest 3 is, in my opinion, the best bang for your buck headset you can buy today. Mostly because of native game support (so no PC required for some titles) and Meta's ever-growing MR (Mixed Reality) services. Which includes the possible new Quest UI.
But there are a ton of other excellent PC VR headsets too. Sony’s PSVR2 went on sale recently and is getting a PC adapter in August. So that’s a viable candidate too if you want a PC VR headset that has OLED displays.
You can find more VR games currently on sale on Steam here. Most offers end on June 10 so you better not dilly-dally!
No Man’s Sky
No Man’s Sky has gone down in history as a game that was awful at launch but redeemed itself in the following years. Not only did developer Hello Games deliver on everything it promised, the team has since been adding massive DLCs for free.
The game is about exploring an infinite procedurally generated universe that is both empty and teeming with life depending on where you go. You can construct massive bases on planets and moons and fly around in a huge number of exotic ships. Even the wildlife and flora is procedurally generated, guaranteeing that no subsequent playthrough is the same.
The game is about exploring an infinite procedurally generated universe that is both empty and teeming with life depending on where you go. You can construct massive bases on planets and moons and fly around in a huge number of exotic ships. Even the wildlife and flora is procedurally generated, guaranteeing that no subsequent playthrough is the same.
No Man’s Sky in VR brings proper scale to the planets you fly around and the ships you pilot. The game is currently 50% off at $29.99 and can be bought here. Offer ends on June 10.
I Expect You To Die trilogy
The I Expect You To Die games are wacky, fun games where you play a secret agent. Gameplay revolves around solving increasingly delightful puzzles while often interacting with quirky characters.
As a VR-only title it really plays to the strengths of what Virtual Reality is capable of. Level design and the puzzles themselves are made to work best in VR. All three games are on sale individually and as a bundle.
You can buy the I Expect You To Die trilogy bundle here at 45% off for $41.55. Offer ends on June 10.
The 7th Guest VR
A classic mystery game reimagined in Virtual Reality, The 7th Guest VR is one of the best puzzle games out for VR. The 7th Guest was a puzzle game launched all the way back in 1993. Back then it was lauded for its use of live action clips and it accelerated CD-ROM drive sales alongside Myst. Even Bill Gates praised it as a new standard in interactive entertainment.
The VR reimagining has been rebuilt entirely from the ground up for Virtual Reality. It features an excellent cast, a brilliant new soundtrack that is reminiscent of the old one and new puzzles according to user reviews. There are also references to the first game strewn about for older gamers to appreciate.
You can buy The 7th Guest VR here at 34% off for $19.79. Offer ends on June 10.
Moss
Moss is another puzzle game. It tells a captivating story about a little mouse named Quill who’s on an adventure to save her uncle. But what sets Moss apart is that you’re not Quill, you’re “the reader”. Quill and the player must rely on each other to solve environmental puzzles to progress through the game.
You can buy Moss here at 35% off for $5.32. Offer ends on June 10. And if you like it, there’s a sequel too. The bundle that contains both games is also on sale.
Now is an excellent time to get into PC VR gaming. Meta Quest 3 is, in my opinion, the best bang for your buck headset you can buy today. Mostly because of native game support (so no PC required for some titles) and Meta's ever-growing MR (Mixed Reality) services. Which includes the possible new Quest UI.
But there are a ton of other excellent PC VR headsets too. Sony’s PSVR2 went on sale recently and is getting a PC adapter in August. So that’s a viable candidate too if you want a PC VR headset that has OLED displays.
You can find more VR games currently on sale on Steam here. Most offers end on June 10 so you better not dilly-dally!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: