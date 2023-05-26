Sony sells more than half a million PSVR2 headsets, strong lineup of games announced









The biggest titles coming to PSVR2 is Resident Evil 4. Freshly remade by CAPCOM, Resident Evil 4 is getting a VR mode, which is still in development and doesn’t have a release date yet. The VR mode will be released exclusively for the PSVR2 apparently.



The next game confirmed to arrive on the PSVR2 doesn’t need any presentation, the VR blockbuster Beat Saber will be available for free for all those who purchased the game on the original PSVR. The PSVR2 version comes with a new music pack that includes several Queen mega-hits.



Some of the titles introduced a few days ago will be exclusively available for the PSVR2, while others will work with the original model, as well as VR headsets specifically designed for PC.









Another shooter game that also involves some telekinetic powers, Synapse, will be released exclusively for PSVR2 on July 4, so in a bit more than a month.



Iconic Five Nights at Freddy’s series is coming to PSVR2 too. Help Wanted 2 is the name of the game to be released in late 2023, although we don’t know yet if the horror game will be available on other VR platforms or, just like some of the other titles, will be released exclusively for PSVR2.



Arizona Sunshine, one of the VR hidden gems, is getting a sequel. The zombie survival FPS (first-person shooter) will be coming to PSVR2 and PC VR headsets later this year.









Last but not least, crazy scary horror Cosmodread has been shadow dropped during the show, which means it’s now available for PlayStation VR2.



Judging by the list of games revealed by Sony, it looks like horror and shooter fans are getting spoiled. Apart from the titles revealed just a few days ago, the PSVR2 will be getting a few more games that have already been announced a while ago, including Green Hell VR, Behemoth, The Foglands, and Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord.