Best PlayStation VR deals and bundles in 2023

Start racing in VR with this PlayStation VR + Gran Turismo Sport bundle deal for $14.98 off! If you're a racing game fan, this bundle has everything to get you started driving fast in VR! It's a refurbished bundle in "excellent condition", containing the PSVR, the game Gran Turismo Sport, stereo headphones and the required PlayStation Camera. No PlayStation Move controllers included, though, so depending on whether you have those or not, you may need to buy them separately. Check out our category for Move controller deals below if so.

PlayStation VR + Gran Turismo Sport Bundle, SAVE $14.98 Get a refurbished PLSVR with all of the needed accessories, and the racing game Gran Turismo with a discount. $15 off (5%) Buy at Amazon

Get everything you need to start playing PSVR, plus an Iron Man VR game for less! This bundle contains everything the PlayStation VR headset needs to function, not just itself and a game, but also two PSVR controllers, and the PSVR camera too. All that for a very reasonable price, too. All you need now is just a PlayStation console (either PS4 or PS5), and you're off!

Playstation VR + Marvel's Iron Man VR Bundle, SAVE $23 Get for cheaper: a Playstation VR Headset, Camera, 2 Move Motion Controllers, and a Marvel's Iron Man VR Digital Code for PS4 and PS5. $23 off (7%) Buy at Amazon

Best PSVR camera deals and Move controllers deals

Get both the PSVR camera and the two Move controllers needed for your virtual reality PlayStation gaming for $54.84 off! You need both the PlayStation VR camera and these Move controllers to enjoy your first-gen PSVR. So if you have the PSVR headset, but are lacking these required accessories - get them here for $54.84 off!

PlayStation VR Camera + 2 Pack Move Controllers, SAVE $54.84 These are renewed products in "excellent condition" and at an amazing price. Save $54.84 on this bundle! $55 off (25%) Buy at Amazon

Are there any PSVR2 deals yet?

The PlayStation VR2 is still quite new, still quite pricey ($549.99), and it requires a PlayStation 5 console to work, which itself is also pretty rarely available or at the very least – available for a hefty price.



So it's understandable to want to score some PSVR2 deals and get into Sony's new and improved 2nd-gen virtual reality headset as soon as possible, and the good news is – those do exist, but they show up briefly and disappear quickly, so stay tuned and be sure to check for updates often.



If you're a Sony PlayStation gamer who wants to take on a new experience – VR is where it's at right now! Virtual reality – attempting to fully immerse you into the game with convincing stereoscopic imagery, head tracking, and other tech magic.But, as any fairly new technology, VR can be pricey to get into, and not only that, but if you're a PlayStation gamer, your options are pretty limited – either a PSVR or (if you own a PS5) the new PSVR2 are the only headsets available to you.Still, getting a PlayStation and a VR headset is a more affordable option than getting an ultra-expensive gaming PC and a PC VR headset, so – swings and roundabouts.The point is, VR is pretty expensive to get into, but we'll try to change that for you. Below we have the best PlayStation VR deals, discounts and bundles that can save you money, while getting you into the next big thing!Stay tuned for regular updates, especially as PSVR2 starts getting some much-needed discounts later through the year.