Best PlayStation VR2 games: fantastical virtual worlds await you

Upcoming PSVR2 games to look forward to in 2023

Aliens VR - Expected 2023

Beat Saber – Expected 2023

Ghosts Of Tabor – Expected 2023

PlayStation VR2, also known as PSVR2, is Sony's newest dabble into virtual reality – a VR headset made exclusively for the PlayStation 5.Which means you need to have both the PlayStation 5, and the PSVR2, in order to play those games with the next-level immersion and graphical fidelity promised!If you've got all you need, or perhaps you're curious what you could be playing if you went and bought the PSVR2, then you're in the right place.Here are the best PSVR2 games you should play right now, in 2023…An extremely ambitious game from a small indie studio that went on to conquer the world, No Man’s Sky is an epic science fiction adventure set across an infinite universe.Put on your PlayStation VR2 headset, jump into a spaceship and fly off into literally any direction in space, and you'll discover fascinating stars and planets, all of which you can land on and explore.Fight and survive on a galactic scale, by gathering resources and upgrading your ship and weapons.If exploration is your thing, and you don't get woozy by VR flights, No Man's Sky is a PSVR2 bestseller for good reason – definitely worth your consideration!Horror fan? This ain't no movie, you're jumping right into the shoes of the main protagonist, on a mission to save his kidnapped daughter in a creepy village filled with mutated humans and other grotesque creatures. This is on-the-edge survival, not for the faint of heart!Be ready to explore the village, solve puzzles, uncover its mysterious history and leaders, and handle some guns. You'll need to be prepared to protect yourself with those, as well as all the ammo you can scrounge up. But can it keep you safe from all the dangers? Dare to don a PSVR2 headset and jump into this game to find out…Would you like to immerse yourself into a gorgeous, virtual fantasy world? This is one of the most exciting things a VR headset like the PSVR2 can do for you – take you to new and impossible worlds – at least so long as you fire up a game that's as gorgeous and immersive as this.If you're familiar with the non-VR Horizon games, you know what to expect from Horizon Call of the Mountain – fearsome machines you'll have to survive against, hidden dangers you'll need to uncover and avoid, gorgeous vistas you'll be feasting your eyes on…Climb mountains like the fearless explorer that you are, perform tricky, breathtaking jumps, use futuristic bows and arrows against aggressive enemies, which you can be certain will try to stop you in your adventure…Best part, arguably, is that this particular PSVR2 game has a free trial version, meaning you can download and fire it up for a while, see if you enjoy it, and only then choose to buy it (or not).You'll need to clear some room space for this game (6 ft 7 in by 6 ft 7 in play area required), but hey, of course – we're talking about doing work here!In a world where robots have replaced all human jobs, step into Job Simulator to learn what it was like "to job". Become a gourmet chef, or a convenience store clerk, or perhaps an office worker, in this fun, cartoony simulation game.Grab stuff and throw them around – you can do that too, did we mention that? Yes, even at your boss!Quite quickly, Pavlov went on to become among the most popular VR games, particularly on PSVR2 and Oculus Quest 2.What we have here is an online battle royale game (single player also available), where you can team up with your buddies against an opponent team and have at it. Attack each other, defend against a bomb threat à la Counter-Strike, and more.Promising some realistic weapon handling, Pavlov also has World War II weapons you can operate, including tanks! So engaging action is guaranteed!Be the badass action hero of your own Matrix-style movie with this PSVR2 game. Pistol Whip is a high octane action-rhythm game where film-inspired gunplay and big beats collide.Blast, duck, and dodge your way through psychedelic scenes, build unique rhythms while avoiding a shower of bullets in real time, and claim your glory on the leaderboards.This is a single player game, and while it can be played sitting or standing, you'll want to have some room space for moving around, avoiding enemy projectiles and shooting them back like the sci-fi John Wick that you are!Probably not a game you've heard of, but it's quite popular among PSVR2 users, likely for one main reason – this game is free. It's a fun single player action shooter, themed after World War II, but… with cactus people.But hey, that's exactly what makes it teen-friendly – unlike, say, Resident Evil above, the violence here is pretty cartoony and inoffensive.There are some exciting PSVR2 games in development, and on the horizon for PSVR2 players to look forward to. Here are our favorite upcoming PSVR2 games in 2023:This upcoming game based on the popular Aliens franchise will feature an original storyline, set between the Alien and Aliens ﬁlms, where a battle hardened veteran has a vendetta against the Xenomorphs.We're yet to know its PSVR2 release date, but it will be sometime in 2023. The game was announced just over a year ago now.Beat Saber is the one and only VR game you should definitely try out on any virtual reality platform – it was many people's first VR experience, and for good reason. This game offers casual, super fun, rhythm-based gameplay perfectly adapted for VR.All you need is enough free space to stretch your arms out, and you're good to go slicing cubes to the beats! Although the PSVR2 offers plenty of visually-impressive, immersive experiences, don't sleep on Beat Saber – the legend, the myth, the must-have casual VR game for all, just because it may or may not look simple.Only problem is, it's not out for PSVR2, and the release date is still iffy, but it's coming soon!A ruthless first-person PVP game inspired by Escape from Tarkov and DayZ, Ghosts Of Tabor is coming soon to PSVR2.