SideQuest makes sideloading VR games a lot easier with new Web Installer
One of the most important pieces of software for VR enthusiasts who are looking to sideload VR content directly into their headsets, SideQuest, is getting an important update this week.
Up until now, users could install SideQuest on their VR headsets by either installing the app on their PC and connecting the headset via USB, or by installing the in-headset SideQuest app.
But that’s no longer necessary, as SideQuest announced that it has replaced the so-called Easy Installer with a brand-new Web Installer, which makes it much easier to install SideQuest direction on VR headsets.
Basically, this means that no extra downloads will be required, and you no longer need to install any software on your PC or mobile devices. SideQuest will be installed directly on your VR headset from your web browser in just a few clicks:
In addition to rolling out the new Web Installer, SideQuest included the ability to tweak your Quest’s advanced settings within the headset app, something that was previously only available on the desktop and Android apps.
However, the second method to install SideQuest has just been made a lot easier by skipping one of the steps required. Previously, users had to download the in-headset SideQuest installer on their PC first in order to be able to install it on their VR headsets.
This is possible thanks to the Web USB API, which is running within a web browser. The only things required to successfully install SideQuest on your VR headset are a SideQuest account, a USB connection cable, and Debub Mode enabled on the VR headset.
- Get SideQuest installed directly on your headset
- Install from a Chromium browser on any Windows, Mac, Linux, or Android device
- Works with any Chromium browser (like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or Samsung Internet)
