If you are a VRdeveloper, this opportunity from Creatures and SideQuest is a must see
The Apple Vision Pro got announced and after years of stagnation, it feels like the XR industry is headed somewhere. Not that most of the best AR/VR headsets are bad: it was just difficult to notice a leap between their iterations.
While the Vision Pro’s announcement felt groundbreaking, partially because Apple is a very reputable company, capable of being a trendsetter.
And with how huge the AppStore is, вe can probably make a solid bet that a lot of developers are going to try and make a “killer app” for the headset. And if you are among them and are interested in making games, then this may be your chance for a spectacular head start.
Not long ago, we shared with you that Creatures Inc, a new VR-first publishing studio, went official. It’s made of experienced developers like the people behind hits such as Among Us VR and it is effectively one of the very few development studios dedicated to VR.
If that sounds like something you’d be interested in, then you should head on over and check out this application form. While the opportunity is the result of a partnership, the eventual resulting product of your efforts won’t be required to be published solely on the SideQuest platform.
Instead, you’ll get the opportunity to work with Creature’s experienced team of VR-centric specialists, which is certain to help you bring out the best of your project. There is no time for the present, so if you’d like to catch next wave of awesome VR games, check the form while it is still open!
But you know what? Despite the fact that Apple’s headset seems to be more work oriented, that doesn’t mean that it won’t support playing games. I mean, we’re all homo ludens for a reason, right?
Now, the same company has partnered up with SideQuest — an app for sideloading third-party apps and games to your Meta Quest headset (and don’t worry about that, Meta collaborates with this team quite a lot, so they are legit) — in order to offer a grant of a million dollars to independent developers, wanting to breakthrough in VR.
