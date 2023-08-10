ShapeXR will be coming to the Vision Pro to give you a taste of spatial design in VR
VR feels like it’s been around for a long time, yet even some of the best AR/VR headsets have loads to improve. But that only makes sense, given that the technology has the potential to be way more popular, which may happen thanks to headsets like the Vision Pro.
But that being said, the main topic — and why Apple's XR headset may help change the status quo — is that people have yet to realize how much innovation these explorable, immersive 3D environments can bring.
Well, thanks to tools like ShapesXR, that is indeed a possibility that people will be able to explore. The app just got boosted further with a speed investment of $8.6 million, which will allow the software to reach even more headsets.
Right now, if you want to try the app, you need to have a Meta headset, such as the Quest 2. But ShapesXR plans to utilize a chunk of its investment into bringing the app to the Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Pico headsets.
But what of the app itself? Well, it’s basically a blank canvas for you to design stuff for VR. Of course, it’s most useful when trying to mock up functional UI and UX stuff, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t just head in and have a bit of fun.
Which makes the cross-availability thing even more important, because how awesome would it be for you and a couple of mates to be able to get together in VR and just… Build a house, like, not in Minecraft? Now, the skill level requirement may slightly vary, but you get the gist.
Oh, and just in case it wasn’t clear — that was my way of saying that there is indeed a free plan.
With ShapesXR aiming to become an industry standard regarding spatial 3D design, the app expanding to cover more brands and headset models is certainly indicative of the health of the industry.
Like, have you imagined designing things in 3D? How about UI and UX — menus and navigation — for something like a VR website?
This matters, because a huge part of the app itself is that it is collaborative. Now, would that mean that it will be online and effectively cross-platform? We don’t know, but that will certainly be very cool, as it would bring down barriers that would otherwise prevent creatives from truly collaborating.
