You may be able to get your hands on Samsung and Google’s VR headset sooner than you think

Samsung and Google's XR headset Project Moohan
What feels like a very long time ago Samsung and Google announced that they were going to work on an XR (Extended Reality) headset in collaboration with Qualcomm. Google recently unveiled Android XR — the OS that will power the headset — and Samsung showed off a prototype headset. But apparently this headset is a lot closer to being a consumer product than anyone thought.

Samsung is reportedly not only going to unveil the headset properly at Galaxy Unpacked but may also bring along prototypes that you can use. The headset that the company showed off last year alongside Android XR may very well be how the final product is going to look. Though I would have preferred a little more imagination — this looks very much like the Apple Vision Pro — I am excited nonetheless.

Project Moohan, as Samsung calls it, is supposed to be a direct competitor to Apple’s premium Mixed Reality headset that launched last year. Samsung’s headset will also run mostly in Mixed Reality mode instead of fully immersive Virtual Reality. Whether the headset is any good at it remains to be seen however.


Samsung’s headset will have to tackle two main concerns that consumers have when it comes to XR hardware:

  • Comfort
  • And cost

In my opinion the biggest reason the Apple Vision Pro didn’t sell well was its price tag of $3,499. Even the most diehard XR enthusiasts will find it difficult to justify that purchase, especially considering how the headset doesn’t even support most VR games. Samsung desperately needs to find a middle ground when it comes to the cost or this headset is as good as dead before it even comes out.

Comfort is also very important because if a consumer can’t use your product for more than 30 minutes without wanting to stop then it’s going to be dead on arrival. Despite so much careful engineering, and the aforementioned insane price, the Vision Pro still got uncomfortable after a while.

The prototypes of Samsung’s headset at CES should make it quite clear if the company is truly making one of the best AR headsets of today or whether it will meet the same fate as the Vision Pro.
