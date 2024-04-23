New Rokid AR Lite wants you to forget about bulky headsets like Apple Vision Pro and Quest 3

Rokid Max

" Intelligent Interpupillary Distance Adjustment : Unlike passive systems, the Rokid Max 2 introduces an active, user-initiated adjustment mechanism for interpupillary distance (IPD). This feature is accessible through a quick-access menu within the system settings, allowing users to fine-tune the field of view via software for optimal visual clarity and comfort.

Non-Destructive Diopter Adjustment : Catering to the needs of the nearsighted population, the Rokid Max 2 offers a seamless diopter adjustment capability. This feature ensures that users can achieve clear visuals without the need for additional prescription lenses, supporting a diopter range from 0.00D to -6.00D.

Ultra-Light Air Nose Pads : The design incorporates ultra-light air nose pads, which reduce pressure on the nose bridge by 30%. This innovation not only enhances comfort during extended wear but also addresses the common issue of discomfort associated with traditional AR glasses.