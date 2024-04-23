Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

New Rokid AR Lite wants you to forget about bulky headsets like Apple Vision Pro and Quest 3

Rokid, the company behind the Rokid Max wearable display glasses, and the Rokid Station Android TV addon device for them, has decided to update and combine the two, challenging the likes of Apple Vision Pro and Quest 3.

The result is a "Rokid AR Lite" spatial computing package that combines new Rokid Max 2 glasses with the similarly new Rokid Station 2.

According to Rokid, this new spatial computing package is powered by a proprietary "YodaOS-Master" spatial OS, and contains all the sensors, computing, and battery needed to enjoy a standalone AR experience.

Indeed, we're no longer looking at just wearable display glasses that must be connected to a phone or another device to function, but a completely standalone AR package.



The Rokid AR Lite glasses boast a familiar, lightweight (75 grams) Rokid glasses design. As for the new Rokid Station 2 that comes with them, it has an aluminum alloy frame, packs a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and a large 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

When it comes to comfort and adjustability, Rokid points out these features:

  • "Intelligent Interpupillary Distance Adjustment: Unlike passive systems, the Rokid Max 2 introduces an active, user-initiated adjustment mechanism for interpupillary distance (IPD). This feature is accessible through a quick-access menu within the system settings, allowing users to fine-tune the field of view via software for optimal visual clarity and comfort.
  • Non-Destructive Diopter Adjustment: Catering to the needs of the nearsighted population, the Rokid Max 2 offers a seamless diopter adjustment capability. This feature ensures that users can achieve clear visuals without the need for additional prescription lenses, supporting a diopter range from 0.00D to -6.00D.
  • Ultra-Light Air Nose Pads: The design incorporates ultra-light air nose pads, which reduce pressure on the nose bridge by 30%. This innovation not only enhances comfort during extended wear but also addresses the common issue of discomfort associated with traditional AR glasses.
  • Bendable and Soft Ergonomic Temples: The Rokid Max 2 glasses feature soft, flexible temple arms designed to conform to the user's ear contours. This design choice ensures a snug and comfortable fit, eliminating the discomfort often caused by rigid temple arms."

Video Thumbnail
Rokid AR Lite product launch video

The Rokid Max 2 glasses, which are one half of this package, will be available in two colors: Midnight Black and Dawn Silver.

A look at Rokid's AR operating system



As mentioned earlier, this new AR combo will be powered by Rokid's proprietary YodaOS-Master spatial operating system. The images provided by Rokid show us that it's vastly different from the Android TV OS we saw on the first Rokid Station.

What we're looking at is a completely new, Android-based spatial computing OS, with an impressively pleasing-looking interface.

Some notable resemblances to the Meta Quest 3's interface include the dock on the bottom, and the three side-by-side virtual displays the user can pull up and interact with.

We can also see that the Rokid AR Lite bundle is clearly able to connect to peripherals, such as Bluetooth keyboards and mice, suggesting a productivity focus, beyond the obvious entertainment one.

What Rokid is telling us, is that its new AR package will rely completely on touch gestures by default – incorporating single, double, and triple finger touch controls. And, in terms of features…

"The Rokid AR Lite suite is designed to enhance the user experience in three key scenarios: home, travel, and entertainment, through four major upgrades:

  • Multiscreen Mode enables multi-task collaborative processing and super-large screen displays, allowing for screen sizes up to an equivalent of a 300-inch screen from 6 meters away.
  • Motion Mode offers superior picture stabilization for travel scenarios, reducing motion-induced dizziness for comfortable use in vehicles.
  • Spatial Screen Casting extends multi-platform content display capabilities, enabling fast wireless screen casting for an ultra-wide 32:9 display experience.
  • Enhanced Cloud and Bluetooth Connectivity through the YodaOS-Master system supports NAS and cloud drives with 100GB of free storage and instant pairing with foldable wireless keyboards, merging desktop PC efficiency with AR portability."

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available, including battery life, exact processor, Kickstarter launch date and pricing.
Rado Minkov
