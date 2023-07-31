Rokid launches Android TV portable station for AR glasses
After launching its Max AR glasses recently, Rokid announced the Rokid Station, an Android TV device that enables users to experience their favorite big-screen content like never before. The most important benefits of owning Rokid’s new Android TV station is that it’s portable and that it’s lighter than a smartphone.
When used together with the Max AR glasses, the Rokid Station provide users with a complete cinematic experience. There’s one limitation to how long you’ll be able to experience the AR content, as the Rokid Station uses a battery that lasts up to five hours of video playback on a full charge.
Rokid also confirmed that the Station has Google Play, allowing users to download their favorite apps and games including YouTube, Hulu, Disney+, and others. If you’re looking to buy the Rokid Station along with the Rokid Max, you’ll be happy to know that the AR glasses are compatible with a wide range of other devices, not just the Android TV station.
Not to mention that the Rokid Max works in screencasting mode with the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck and other game consoles, although you’ll be needing the corresponding adapters that can be purchased separately from the Rokid Store.
The Rokid Station is now available for pre-order for just $129 from the Rokid Store and will ship by the end of August. After it hits the shelves, the Android TV portable station will cost $139. The Rokid Max AR glasses are available for $439, but for a limited time customers can save $39 when purchasing the Rokid Station + Rokid Max bundle, which costs $529.
Developed in partnership with HiMedia, the Rokid Station works with the company’s AR glasses, including the newly released Rokid Max. The latter offers a 215-inch virtual screen while being extremely light, weighing just 75 grams.
As seen in the video, the Rokid Station features intuitive buttons, which are large enough to offer a comfy and accurate experience. Interestingly enough the Android TV portable station can function as both a remote when watching movies or a controller when playing games.
