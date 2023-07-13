Roblox is bringing millions of new games to the Oculus VR headsets
One of the pain points of being an owner of virtual reality tech, is that sometimes there's just VR drought. And that’s what we call the period where all the cool VR experiences and games that you’ve been interested in have found themselves in the “Been there, done that” category.
But, say there exists some sort of software that holds potentially infinite reasons to come back to it. And I’m not talking about playing fetch with the robot dog from Steam Labs (this time). I’m talking about Roblox!
*hears the booing in the distance* Okay, okay! Sure! Roblox has been a contentious piece of gamer pop-culture in the past, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t hold any value. And with the game being announced to come really soon to the Oculus’ App Lab, a lot of more people may find out why. In VR!
I mean, really, what other game can say it has Sonic with a hat on?! Even Sonic games don't have that!
So, hear me out. Roblox is pretty close to games like MInecraft and Mario Maker. It has a deep suite of tools that can enable your creativity to shine bright. If you are brave enough, you can even share your wacky ideas with a community of people that most other individuals would advise you to steer clear from. BUT! You can share with your friends and that's what truly matters.
Not only that, but Roblox already has millions — and yes, that’s a big number — of pre-existing games. Truth be told, the ones that you’d actually be interested in playing may be just in the thousands (because the rest are basically the ones that other people share for their friends), but that’s still a considerable number, right? And some of them are really cool and fun collabs with other brands like Sonic the Hedgehog.
Although, blasting through with sonic-speed in VR might be… an interesting experience?
Well, you’ll be able to find out for yourself in the next few weeks when Roblox’s beta is set to launch for the Oculus series of headsets. Despite that, the experience should be pretty polished because Roblox is already available for VR on PC. But this? This removes the hefty system requirements… requirement.
So, really soon, all of us will be able to ro our blox without worrying about overheating our PCs. Yay! But that doesn’t mean that we’ll stop playing fetch with Fetchbot. Because he is the best boy. And that is your queue to try and recreate him in Roblox. I'm sure that Valve would appreciate that deeply.
