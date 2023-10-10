The developer of Red Matter has a new VR project in the works, but it’s not going to be out this year

Quest 3

Quest 3

Or, in other words, the game’s concept is being worked on and fleshed out and core mechanics are probably being tested on a very basic level, but that’s about that. Even if that is all!While this may serve to bum you out a bit, let me remind you that you not only have Red Matter 2’s graphical overhaul to appreciate, but you also don’t really want to rush devs on this stage of development. After all, what comes next will be entirely dependent on the concepts that are being worked on right now at Vertical Robot.But, the question on everyone’s minds is: will it be a Red Matter 3? Well, while we haven’t gotten a resounding “No” yet, the tone in which the team responded sounded like they need a bit of a break from working on this franchise before they are ready to pick it back up.Oh, and for the record, when I say “they”, I mean the two people, working hard to realize these impressive projects. And that certainly deserves praise!