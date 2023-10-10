The developer of Red Matter has a new VR project in the works, but it’s not going to be out this year
You know that a piece of tech is going to be groundbreaking when the developer of one of the most celebrated VR games actually makes a graphical overhaul for the game just to commemorate the occasion.
And, if it wasn’t obvious, I’m talking about the Quest 3 and Red Matter 2: a game that’s often said to be one of the most beautiful and immersive experiences that someone can have in VR. And now, it’s even better, thanks to the Snapdragon XR Gen 2 that powers the Quest 3!
Now, we know that a new game is in the works. But when can we play it?
Well, judging by the AMA (ask me anything) that the team held over on Reddit, maybe not soon and certainly not before 2024 is over. The game is currently said to be in a “brainstorming” phase and that can be viewed as two things:
Or, in other words, the game’s concept is being worked on and fleshed out and core mechanics are probably being tested on a very basic level, but that’s about that. Even if that is all!
While this may serve to bum you out a bit, let me remind you that you not only have Red Matter 2’s graphical overhaul to appreciate, but you also don’t really want to rush devs on this stage of development. After all, what comes next will be entirely dependent on the concepts that are being worked on right now at Vertical Robot.
But, the question on everyone’s minds is: will it be a Red Matter 3? Well, while we haven’t gotten a resounding “No” yet, the tone in which the team responded sounded like they need a bit of a break from working on this franchise before they are ready to pick it back up.
Oh, and for the record, when I say “they”, I mean the two people, working hard to realize these impressive projects. And that certainly deserves praise!
