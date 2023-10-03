Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Upcoming event
Google Pixel 8 October event: how to watch and all announcements to expect
Oct 04, Wed, 9:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Quest 3 vs. Quest 2! How much better are the graphics of the Quest 3?

Follow Us
This clip perfectly illustrates the graphical capabilities of the Quest 3 when compared to the Quest
There’s no point in trying to argue about it: one of the coolest things about some of the best VR headsets is that they let you game on a whole other level. And while there’s loads more to XR than just playing games, it’s still fun. And us humans? We like fun!

But games serve other, hidden purposes besides letting you explore abandoned space stations or slay hordes of demons. They let hardware manufacturers flex their muscles, utilizing games as benchmarks, that showcase how far graphical fidelity has come.

And, let me tell you, as someone that has been around ever since the NES, we’ve come a long way. But the most shocking thing about that is that we’re still making strides every year, even in VR, thanks to headsets like the upcoming Meta Quest 3.

And this clip from Red Matter 2 is a perfect example of how far we’ve come.

Video Thumbnail


Wait now, let’s kick things off by explaining what Red Matter 2 is. As you might’ve guessed, it’s a PC-VR game, available for headsets like the Quest 2 and Quest 3. And since the Quest 3 is about to be released on October 10, the developer of this sci-fi adventure has pushed out an update, which improves the game's visuals. 

Said update basically dials up the graphical fidelity of the game all the way up to eleven. And that’s not just a testament to the team’s prowess, but also proof of the raw power of the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2-powered Quest 3.

You can most clearly see what I mean by watching the video above, which directly compares how the game looks on the Quest 2 and on the Quest 3. It is to be expected that it would look better on the Quest 3, but on numerous occasions, the difference is staggering.

And that’s thanks to the update itself, which brings:

  • Screen Resolution Upgrade to 3322x3519
  • Dynamic resolution support
  • 4K Textures
  • Anisotropic Filtering (helps graphics look sharper)
  • Dynamic Shadows
  • PCF5x5 Shadow Filtering (helps shadows be more life-like)
  • Mesh LOD Improvements (helps reduce graphical pop-in)
  • Higher refresh rates, going up to 90Hz

Now, mind you, some of these enhancements will also be supported on the Quest 2, but those still won't be enough to make it look as enticing as it looks on the latest Quest 3

If you love games with high-end graphics, just like in Red Matter 2, then you should keep in mind that the Quest 3 will start shipping on October 10, which is less than a week from now. Should you get a Quest 3? If you dig fancy graphics, then the answer may be clear.

Popular stories

The Quest 3 gets a price adjustment just before its official launch, but not in the US
The Quest 3 gets a price adjustment just before its official launch, but not in the US
Pimax’s latest VR headset is especially designed for simulators, but you can get it for a limited time only
Pimax’s latest VR headset is especially designed for simulators, but you can get it for a limited time only
Should you buy a Quest 3? Here’s a list of all the new top features to help you decide!
Should you buy a Quest 3? Here’s a list of all the new top features to help you decide!
The VR industry could bloom in 2024 thanks to the Meta Quest 3 and the Apple Vision Pro
The VR industry could bloom in 2024 thanks to the Meta Quest 3 and the Apple Vision Pro
Meta Quest 3 confirmed to arrive ahead of Apple’s Vision Pro
Meta Quest 3 confirmed to arrive ahead of Apple’s Vision Pro
The Quest 3 can make like an Xbox and allow you to play console-quality games
The Quest 3 can make like an Xbox and allow you to play console-quality games
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Pimax Crystal's standalone mode Beta is live, but a true killer app is still missing
The Pimax Crystal's standalone mode Beta is live, but a true killer app is still missing
The “Aha!” moment: Tim Cook’s nightly routine involves the Apple Vision Pro
The “Aha!” moment: Tim Cook’s nightly routine involves the Apple Vision Pro
John Carmack, ex-CTO for the Quest 3 and OG Doom developer, thinks AR is overrated
John Carmack, ex-CTO for the Quest 3 and OG Doom developer, thinks AR is overrated
The Quest 3 can make like an Xbox and allow you to play console-quality games
The Quest 3 can make like an Xbox and allow you to play console-quality games
Should you buy a Quest 3? Here’s a list of all the new top features to help you decide!
Should you buy a Quest 3? Here’s a list of all the new top features to help you decide!
Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 AR/VR platform is very powerful
Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 AR/VR platform is very powerful
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless