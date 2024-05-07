Razer reveals two new accessories for Meta Quest 3

Quest 3

The facial interface clips onto your Quest 3 headset and features a cushioned layer made of hypoallergenic material that reduces skin irritation. It’s designed to block light as well as provide ventilation so it never gets too hot while retaining immersion.



The head strap is made of a nylon material for “reliability, comfort and durability” and the soft straps are adjustable. Razer claims the head strap can be adjusted on a diverse set of head shapes and sizes. The company also claims that the strap provides optimized weight distribution and can be slipped on quickly and easily.



Lastly, Razer’s head strap is compatible with the Meta Quest 3 charging dock. Which means it fits on it perfectly alongside the controllers and doesn’t need to be removed each time you need to charge your Quest 3 .





















And if Razer doesn’t have any plans for that, then the official elite strap with battery is honestly more useful to me. Though obviously it costs more too.



But now that Quest OS is open-source, I wonder if we'll see other XR headsets in the future that are compatible with Quest 3 accessories.