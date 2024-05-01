Make the most of your Ray-Ban smart glasses with these tips from Meta

















Meta AI on the Ray-Ban smart glasses can be prompted by saying, “Hey Meta, look and…” followed by your prompt. A very ingenious use of this, and something I hadn’t even considered, is asking Meta AI to help you pick an outfit.



For example, a user could stand in front of a mirror and ask their smart glasses what goes well with the shirt they’re wearing. And when you’re out and about in your fancy new outfit, Meta claims you can use the smart glasses to even identify foreign fruit. Simply pick up something you’re unsure about and ask Meta AI to identify it.









The perfect vacation with Meta AI

















The Ray-Ban smart glasses, now that they’re powered by Meta AI, make for an amazing vacation companion. Touring a foreign country and can’t read a menu at a restaurant? Simply look at it and ask Meta to translate it for you. See a cool statue somewhere? Meta can identify it and even give you a brief history lesson.



Lastly, Meta points out that their AI can even help you come up with a caption. If you see something worth capturing, ask Meta AI to come up with a caption for it and it’ll output a result in seconds. It also helps that you can use the smart glasses to take a picture whenever and wherever you want.









Meta AI is still early tech and can make mistakes









As Meta pointed out when Meta AI rolled out to the Ray-Ban smart glasses, this is still very early tech. It works great when it does but it also makes mistakes. So don’t be surprised if your glasses mistake a cat for a small dog.



Meta provided a couple more tips to use Meta AI most efficiently. These tips apply to basically any modern Large Language Model (LLM) AI, and Meta AI is a multimodal model. As in, it can communicate via language but can also understand visual input.





















Also, don’t forget to use adjectives. This is pretty standard practice for LLM AI models. Basically, the output you get depends on the type of output you asked for. For example, if you’re asking for a caption, you can heavily alter the response you get by asking for a funny caption or an informative caption.



Ray-Ban's Meta-powered smart glasses are a pretty cool gadget, no doubt. But I personally cannot wait for Project Nazare to hit the market. If it's even half as good as Meta is hyping it up to be it will immediately become one of the best AR glasses we've ever seen.