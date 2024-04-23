Ray-Ban smart glasses get Meta AI support, new frames and more

















Video calls will make use of the aforementioned camera and speakers to give you an almost complete experience like on a smartphone. The lack of a display on the glasses means you won’t be able to see the other party in a call, unfortunately.



Lastly, the Ray-Ban smart glasses have received new Skyler frames. These are now available for pre-order in ‘Shiny Chalky Gray with Gradient Cinnamon Pink Lenses’ and ‘Shiny Black with Transitions Cerulean Blue Lenses’.



A “low bridge option” has also been introduced for the Headliner frames. This too is now available for pre-order in ‘Shiny Black with Polar G15 Lenses’ and ‘Warm Stone with Transitions Dark Green Lenses’.



Skyler in Shiny Caramel with Polar Brown Lenses

Skyler in Shiny Black with Polar G15 Lenses

Wayfarer in Shiny Warm Stone with Transitions Watermelon Red Lenses

Headliner in Shiny Warm Stone with Transitions Saffron Yellow Lenses

Headliner Low Bridge Fit in Shiny Warm Stone with Transitions Dark Green Lenses





















Meta says this limited edition pair will feature the Scuderia Ferrari colorway, so expect the glasses to be majority yellow and black with hints of red, green and white. This limited edition pair will be available for purchase starting this month in preparation for the Miami Grand Prix this year.



Ray-Ban’s smart glasses made in partnership with Meta are science fiction come to life, and now they’re about to get much better with Meta AI. They’re also going to appeal to more people with the new frames and colors they can pick and choose from as well as newly introduced support for video calling.Starting today, Meta AI with Vision is being rolled out to all Ray-Ban smart glasses in the US and Canada. This version is still in Beta and Meta says that the AI can and will make minor mistakes every now and then. That said, seeing the insane pace AI improved at in 2023, I can only presume Meta AI with Vision will get better very quickly.The Ray-Ban smart glasses come equipped with a camera and speakers. The camera is discreetly positioned and the speakers don’t leak noise at low volumes. All in all, no one can tell you’re wearing smart glasses unless they look closely.Despite the small size and precise fitting, the camera on the glasses takes decent photos. The speakers are also serviceable, though bassheads will have to stick with their dedicated audio gear.So, what does Meta AI with Vision actually do? It makes use of the speakers and camera to act as an intelligent personal assistant in a compact form. Users can simply prompt it by saying “Hey Meta” and then ask it questions, ask for help or ask to explain something from the environment. An example Meta provides for this is translating a restaurant menu in a foreign country.