Grounded meets Quest VR in this upcoming shrunken down survival game

The player plays as one of these Smallfolk: crafting, foraging, exploring and fighting for their lives against giant foes. Much like Grounded, Smalland features stunning vistas of everyday places from a different perspective. Trees are taller than skyscrapers, sparrows are like pterodactyls and massive spiders lurk in the shadows.









People with arachnophobia should probably give this a pass.









One really cool feature the game has is taming insects. Once tamed, these pets can be ridden across the map in various fun ways. The grasshopper, for example, can jump long distances. Geckos on the other hand can climb walls. Everyone’s favorite is probably the Blue Tit bird, however. Because it can fly indefinitely.



Base building, resource gathering and hunting for food. All the hallmarks of a survival game can be experienced in Smalland: Survive the Wilds VR. Understandably, the title is going to be a lot more immersive now that it’s in Virtual Reality.



Combat in particular looks quite fun in my opinion. I’m glad to see dual-wielding is an option so we can hold both a weapon and a shield in one hand each. Resource gathering also seems to be much more hands-on: the trailer shows the player swinging a pickaxe to mine a rock. And the great detail you can go into with base building in the game is sure to be a treat to see in VR.



