Meta Quest 3 automatically enhances the existing VR ports of gaming’s finest classics

The Quest 3 is finally here and thus far it’s shaping up to be one of the best VR headsets on the market. Not only because it serves as a meaningful upgrade over the Quest 2, but also because it’s got a long pipeline of rocking features coming in 2024.

But, of course, what most people, who got a Quest 3, are here for is games. And us gamers, we’ve all got a specific pet peeve: we’re ready to spend hours and dollars just so we can re-experience some of our favorite games, preferably: in new ways. That’s why remakes exist!

But while VR is more popular than before, it still isn’t as widely adopted, as to inspire more devs to create VR remakes of their games. Which is why fans took that upon themselves with an astoundingly solid success rate. And you know what?

These VR remakes look even better on the Quest 3, without you even needing to do anything beyond install them.



If you’re into retro gaming, with high regards to FPS classics such as Half-Life and Doom, and then also into VR, then you must’ve heard about Team Beef. This trio is behind the wildly successful ports of games such as:

  • Doom 1 and 2
  • Doom 3
  • Half Life
  • Return to Castle Wolfenstein
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight II
  • Quake 4 (in the works)

These games have seen millions of downloads via Sidequest (a Meta-endorsed store for side-loading) and now that the Quest 3 is out, a number of people — the developers included — were wondering if the ports will even work properly.

And while some were cautiously optimistic that the Quest 3’s internal algorhythm-black-magic would also improve these ports’ visuals, it’s only now that we’re getting a confirmation: the Quest 3 does indeed enhance the way these classics look.

What’s even cooler is thanks to the power provided by the Snapdragon XR Gen 2, no updates are even necessary: you just install the already existing versions of the games and — presto! — you’re ready to rock!

Now, that being said, that same SoC would technically allow for even more improvements to be implemented, but we’ll see if Team Beef actually goes for it. But regardless if they do, if you’ve ever wanted to revisit these classics: you should do so on the Quest 3.
