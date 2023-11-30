The Quest 2 is outselling the Quest 3 thus far. Duh, and so what?

Quest 2

The Quest 2 is way, way more affordable than it’s younger brother, which makes it a go-to choice for VR newcomers













So, now that we’ve gotten this little thing known as ”context” out of the way, let’s actually check the sales records for the Quest 2 and Quest 3 for the last month or so.



The Quest 2 sold roughly 163,000 units

sold roughly 163,000 units The Quest 3 sold about 69,000 units

And, yeah. This fits. And the given period — the last 30 days or so — also covers all instances of discounts that featured the Quest 2. The Quest 3, on the other hand, didn't get a price cut. And that makes total sense, because it's still at the stage where early adopters and VR lovers are buying the headset.



In other words: this is natural.





So, I say let the kid — by which I mean the Quest 3 based on the time the headset has been out and about in the wild — breathe. And by that last bit, I mean accumulate sales naturally when its siblings aren’t on any deep sales. After all, it hasn't even been a full quarter since Meta's latest headset came out.



In my opinion, none of this spells out any sort of doom and gloom for the Quest 3 . The best is yet to come for the headset in 2024. After all, we're still waiting on Meta to release more of those sweet, promised features like advanced native MR functions.





So we’re good. For now. Possibly until the So we’re good. For now. Possibly until the Vision Pro releases. But until that happens, I don’t see any issue why you should be concerned about Meta’s headsets.