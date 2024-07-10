Preteens using Meta Quest get new social capabilities, if approved

Mixed Reality









I sound like a broken record at this point, but these sorts of gestures and updates really make the Quest headsets some of the best VR headsets on the market.

Meta introduced parent-managed Meta accounts last year for children below the age of 13. These accounts need to be set up by parents or guardians, and said parents or guardians have to approve content the child can access. Though parent-managed follows are allowed, soon preteens will be able to add approved contacts for more social options.Specifically, Meta is introducing the ability to chat and call with contacts. Preteens will also be able to accept invites from contacts to join them in approved VR or MR () experiences.There are a few restrictions on who can become a Meta contact of a preteen user. For starters, this person needs to be following or being followed by the child. Children can request specific followers to be approved as contacts.Parents and guardians reserve the right to remove an approved contact from the list at any time. Even if two preteens want to become contacts, both their guardians will need to approve it. As mentioned above, preteens can only join VR or MR experiences that have been approved by their parents.