PowerWash Simulator VR DLC takes you across time to clean iconic locations

By
PowerWash Simulator VR DLC takes you across time to clean iconic locations
PowerWash Simulator has a habit of bringing famous video game or movie locations to its playerbase. From the Croft Manor seen in Tomb Raider II and III to the Krusty Krab from SpongeBob Squarepants. And now, PowerWash Simulator VR takes you through time to clean a very iconic car.

The Back to the Future Special Pack brings five levels to the game. These are:

  • Hill Valley Clock Tower
  • Doc Brown’s van
  • Holomax Theater
  • Doc’s Time Train
  • And, of course, the DeLorean


Back to the Future Special Pack takes a fun twist too. You’re not cleaning an actual time-traveling car. Instead, you’re a janitor cleaning the sets for the filming of the movies.

This adds a couple of new things to the game. Firstly, the DLC can break the fourth wall because it’s just a movie set. Secondly, there is now a time limit mechanic. You’re under a deadline because the film crews want to stay on schedule.


Video Thumbnail
The closest some of us will ever get to seeing a DeLorean in person.

PowerWash Simulator gained its popularity in part due to its relaxing nature (most of the time). There is something very pleasing about rhythmically cleaning a place until it’s pristine.

The Back to the Future Special Pack continues that premise, naturally, and mixes in some Hollywood nostalgia. It’s also a pretty clever way of continually churning out DLC packs for the game. As long as other franchises exist, PowerWash Simulator can keep making new DLCs.

The Back to the Future Special Pack is available for PowerWash Simulator VR on the Meta Horizon Store for $7.99. It can be played on the Meta Quest 2, Quest Pro and Quest 3.

And if you don’t have a Quest headset and are on a budget, the rumored cheaper Meta Quest 3 Lite should be launching later this year!
