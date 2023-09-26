Pimax’s latest VR headset is especially designed for simulators, but you can get it for a limited time only
We’ve talked a lot about the Vision Pro and the Quest 3, but those devices aren’t even out yet. That’s why we also talk about headsets like the Pimax Crystal, which sound really impressive, but haven’t really been out for long enough for us to know if they are truly some of the best VR headsets released in 2023.
This latest variant is pretty much a variant of the Crystal itself, but with a twist and one that numerous fans of games and cars will enjoy. And just in case you are considering building your own VR driving simulator, then the Crystal-Sim may be your best choice.
So! The Crystal itself was already pretty promising in specs alone, even despite its hefty $1,599 price tag. So the great news about the Crystal-Sim is that it’s specifically designed for VR racing and flight simulators and its price starts at $1,449.
Also, you should be able to purchase a controller separately, if you so choose. And while that will bump up the price tag, it will still lend you access to the Crystal-Sim, which is said to have been especially optimized for racing and flight games, through the addition of new features such as the option for a lower frame rate.
Now, what is stopping Pimax from adding that option — and the rest, if they are also software-related — to the standard Crystal model? We don’t know and we can’t say if that will happen.
What we can say is that right now the Crystal-Sim comes with an extra face-plate, featuring one out of four limited edition designs. Which is a sweet bonus to a product, which is already kind of unique, as the Crystal-Sim will be available for a limited time only.
But hey, that doesn’t stop Pimax from making new models! After all, this is a company, which is absolutely dedicated to the idea of becoming a world-leader in the XR industry. And you can’t really do that without making a couple of headsets.
Here is what is included in the package of the Crystal-Sim
The Crystal-Sim comes without a VR controller, because — after all — you are going to be using it as part of a semi-realistic cockpit setup, right? As such, you can attribute the cost deduction to this, instead of any sort of compromise in power or capabilities.
So, if simulators are your thing and you are building a cockpit, checking out Pimax’s offering may be a great idea… While you still can.
