If you like getting active in XR, then Pickleball One may be your next favorite thing
The Quest 3 is already out and it’s probably going to remain as the best VR headset of 2023! Why? Well, because it’s not only feature-packed, but also because it has a stunning library of fun and productive things to do. Oh, and because Meta has promised loads more to come in 2024.
But even if I’m really excited about the AR features that Meta’s latest headset will get — Soon — some people rely on XR for something entirely different: fitness. Yep! Fitness in VR is actually a growing trend and we’re seeing not only more people hop on the trend, but also more experiences becoming available with time.
And then the game provides you with even more on top.
Now, hold on. I know what you’re thinking. And yes: I’d love a game about the one ball that’s actually a pickle! But this isn’t some sort of fantasy sports game, but one based on an actual, real life sport that’s — much like doing fitness in VR — is growing in popularity.
In this game, you can learn about the sport and even spectate a couple of matches before you’re ready to head on in. You can play alone or with friends: solo or in teams. The best part? This game leverages the Quest 3’s capabilities to allow you to play Pickleball in mixed reality and it looks really fun.
With a combination of the right physics and a suite of online components, Pickleball One sounds like a great option for those of you that love to get your move on in VR. Oh, and it has a fitness mode too, so I’m sure that you’ll appreciate that too.
Pickleball One is out right now on the Quest store for $24.99. It’s compatible with the Quest 3, Quest 2 and Quest Pro.
And you know what? That makes total sense. Why do cardio in the boring, old way when you can gamify it and make it more fun and engaging? And that’s exactly the type of question that Pickleball One for the Quest 3 responds to.
On the surface, Pickleball can bring you memories of tennis or table tennis, but there’s a bit more to it than that. The sport combines new and familiar elements to create something fun and engaging. And Pickleball One’s aim is to replicate that in VR.
