Survey: One in four U.S. teens play video games on a VR headset

Pew Research Center recently held a survey where it asked teens in the U.S. questions about video games. From the survey it was found that one in four teens in the U.S. play games on a VR headset.

The XR industry is still a bit of a niche market. Most developers and publishers primarily make content for standard gaming systems like consoles and PCs. Which is why Batman: Arkham Shadow being a Meta Quest 3 exclusive came as such a shock to me.

The Pew survey found that 85% of U.S. teens play video games. And around 40% of them play video games every day. However, only 24% of the participants said they played games on a VR headset, less than even tablets which came in at 33%.

And tablets were a separate category from smartphones, which 70% of teens reported playing games on. This puts VR gaming at the bottom of the pile with the fewest number of active players.


If only they knew how good the Quest 3 is.

What I find amusing is that there was recently another study done which concluded that only 25% of U.S. adults have used VR. So the percentage of U.S. teens who actively play on a VR headset and the percentage of U.S. adults who’ve experienced VR is very close. I’m sure some marketing genius could gain something from that knowledge.

The study of U.S. adults revealed that people who had never tried VR didn’t show much interest in doing so. But 80% of people who had experienced Virtual Reality kept coming back for more.

So basically the people who refuse to give VR a go probably think it’s a fad and don’t realize just how good it can be. And while that seems like a downer, the overall adoption of VR has been on the rise since Meta keeps heavily investing into the XR industry. Just less than a month ago Meta published a very promising Quest revenue earnings report.

So if you’re one of those other three teens or the 75% of adults who’ve never even tried VR, it’s time to come out from under your rock. Here is a list of the best VR headsets in 2024 and here is a list of some banger VR games. Go give them a try!
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

