Vision Pro might have hoped that Netflix would change its mind, that is not the case, per Vision Pro including Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Paramount Plus. The device will be released on February 2nd.

It was back in July when we first told you that Netflix wasn't planning a dedicated app for the Vision Pro . And while those planning to shell out $3,499 for themight have hoped that Netflix would change its mind, that is not the case, per Bloomberg , as the spatial computer kicked off pre-orders today in the U.S. Other streamers have announced plans to build an app for theincluding Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Paramount Plus. The device will be released on February 2nd.





Netflix also notes that it is not making its iPad app available to Vision Pro users which means that the only way for Netflix subscribers to stream using the Vision Pro is to use the Safari browser and visit the Netflix website. Unlike those viewing content on one of the aforementioned streamers that will support Vision Pro , movies, television shows, and documentaries viewed on Netflix will not feel so immersive. Netflix also notes that it is not making its iPad app available tousers which means that the only way for Netflix subscribers to stream using theis to use the Safari browser and visit the Netflix website. Unlike those viewing content on one of the aforementioned streamers that will support, movies, television shows, and documentaries viewed on Netflix will not feel so immersive.





Vision Pro , similar to how our members can enjoy Netflix on Macs." However, certain features that Netflix subscribers can enjoy on mobile platforms, such as the ability to view content offline, will not be made available to Vision Pro users. Netflix might have decided that it was best to wait and see how popular the Vision Pro becomes before deciding to spend time and money on a dedicated app for the platform. Netflix spokesperson Kumiko Hidaka told The Verge , "Our members will be able to enjoy Netflix on the web browser on the, similar to how our members can enjoy Netflix on Macs." However, certain features that Netflix subscribers can enjoy on mobile platforms, such as the ability to view content offline, will not be made available tousers. Netflix might have decided that it was best to wait and see how popular thebecomes before deciding to spend time and money on a dedicated app for the platform.









Disney+ is taking a different tact and has decided to go all-in on Vision Pro . Subscribers will be able to view streaming Disney+ content in one of four immersive environments including one based on Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre. Others are based on Pixar's Monsters, Inc., Avengers Tower from Marvel's Avengers films, and one environment made for Star Wars fans is set in the cockpit of a landspeeder located in the Tatooine desert.





Disney, constantly rumored to be a possible acquisition for Vision Pro . Bob Iger, Disney CEO, says, "At Disney, we’re constantly searching for new ways to entertain, inform, and inspire by combining exceptional creativity with groundbreaking technology to create truly remarkable experiences. Disney, constantly rumored to be a possible acquisition for Apple , loves. Bob Iger, Disney CEO, says, "At Disney, we’re constantly searching for new ways to entertain, inform, and inspire by combining exceptional creativity with groundbreaking technology to create truly remarkable experiences. Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary platform that will bring our fans closer to the characters and stories they love while immersing them more deeply in all that Disney has to offer. We’re proud to once again be partnering with Apple to bring extraordinary new Disney experiences to people around the world."



