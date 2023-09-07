Wait, Nintendo has teamed up with Google in order to make a VR headset? History shows they would.

Image source: Midjourney prompted by MIXED

Hear me out!

attitude

Yes.

Kind-of

really

VR headset

VR headset

Oh

has

Nintendo + (VR + Google) = Reasonable

Oh, and if you don't know what Labo is, TL;DR: stuff made of cardboard that becomes capable of things thanks to the Switch., and it's also super fun.According to the leak above (translated source) — mind you, coming from someone whomade correct Nintendo-related leaks in the past — a prototype already exists. But, as we’ve said numerous times in the past: prototypes rarely lead to product releases.But, in a theoretical world, theequation makes total sense.