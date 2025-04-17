New leak claims Apple’s upcoming "Vision Air" will be lighter and have a new colorway
Apple Vision Pro. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Apple might be preparing a sleeker and lighter version of its mixed reality headset, and it could arrive with a new name and a bold look. According to a new leak, the next entry in the Vision lineup is shaping up to be thinner and less bulky, and might even go by the name "Vision Air" instead of carrying the "Pro" branding.
These details were shared in a recent post on X, where leaker Kosutami described the upcoming headset as using titanium to reduce its weight. This includes not just the main frame, but also internal elements like the battery and connectors.
Quota: only the few of internal structures would use titanium to reduce weight, most of the outside would be still aluminum features midnight black like surface.— Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) April 16, 2025
While titanium is already used in the iPhone 15 Pro and Apple Watch Ultra to keep them light and durable, it looks like Apple is extending that approach to its headset line. The outer shell of the Vision Air, however, is still expected to use aluminum, finished in a midnight black coating.
One of the more eye-catching details is the mention of a new colorway. Kosutami says the Vision Air will come in a dark graphite tone reminiscent of the iPhone 5’s black finish. It’s a visual departure from the silver-and-white look of the current Vision Pro, and might help give the Air model a more modern or stealthy feel.
Not the same size with OG lightning plug. It's wider than that pic.twitter.com/LFEdV40fpB— Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) April 16, 2025
There was also a brief mention of a new charging connector. It’s reportedly thicker than a typical Lightning port and is also finished in a dark shade, matching the rest of the headset. While no further technical details were shared, this could signal a shift in how Apple handles power and data delivery for its headsets going forward.
Sorry, forgot to send this out. pic.twitter.com/MA2pyUerbB— Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) April 16, 2025
The timing of this leak is interesting, especially following recent reporting from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who revealed that Apple is actively working on two new Vision headsets. One of them is said to be a lighter and more affordable model, while the other could function as a high-end tethered device designed to work closely with Macs.
If the Vision Air ends up being real, it could help Apple broaden the appeal of its mixed reality efforts. The Vision Pro is powerful, but its $3499 price point puts it firmly in enthusiast territory. A more accessible model with premium build materials and a slimmer profile might be exactly what Apple needs to expand its reach.
Things that are NOT allowed: