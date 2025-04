New leak claims Apple’s upcoming "Vision Air" will be lighter and have a new colorway

Apple Vision Pro . | Image credit — PhoneArena

Quota: only the few of internal structures would use titanium to reduce weight, most of the outside would be still aluminum features midnight black like surface. — Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) April 16, 2025









One of the more eye-catching details is the mention of a new colorway. Kosutami says the Vision Air will come in a dark graphite tone reminiscent of the iPhone 5's black finish. It's a visual departure from the silver-and-white look of the current Vision Pro, and might help give the Air model a more modern or stealthy feel.





Not the same size with OG lightning plug. It's wider than that pic.twitter.com/LFEdV40fpB — Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) April 16, 2025

There was also a brief mention of a new charging connector. It's reportedly thicker than a typical Lightning port and is also finished in a dark shade, matching the rest of the headset. While no further technical details were shared, this could signal a shift in how Apple handles power and data delivery for its headsets going forward.