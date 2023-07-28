Mirrorscape's beta is finally live and you can use it to play games like D&D in AR
Virtual reality is cool and all, but to tech nerds such as me — as in, optimization maniacs — augmented reality is where its at! This is also a huge reason as to why I can’t wait to see more of the Apple Vision Pro, as most of the best AR/VR headsets currently available aren’t that capable in terms of AR.
And AR and RPG go extra-well together, because it means that I can just forget about carrying around rulebooks, minifigures, mats, sets and… Ugh. All of that clutter that requires hours to set and take apart? It can be done through good, proper AR.
So, in case it was not clear, Mirroscape is a platform, which creators and players can utilize in their next tabletop adventures. Said adventures can be placed in a number of different, already existing tabletop roleplaying games such as:
And if you’ve got figures from Hero Forge — a service that lets you make a completely custom figure of your very own RPG character — then you can actually digitize them for in-app use at absolutely no charge, which is so, so cool!
The app supplies everyone with a free starter kit, which contains tons of free resources and maps. That means that your imagination is the only limitation when it comes to creating and setting up a grand quest. Which, of course, can then be played with any game.
The app also offers extra features that RPG nerds like me will appreciate, such as virtual dice, a dice roll history, a PM feature so that you can whisper without the DM hearing you — which is pretty important, especially with grumpy DMs — and visual effects for things like spells.
But when is it coming to actual AR headsets like the Meta Quest 3? Well, soon. The AR app is still in development, so for the time being, you’ll have to use your phone or tablet like a window to the game’s world. While that isn't the most graceful solution, it is absolutely a viable option.
I’m not going to pretend like the idea of a heads up display that can feed me important, usable information isn’t exactly what draws me to AR. But I can game and I can certainly vibe to a good RPG.
And Mirrorscape — which was funded through Kickstarter, by the way — feels like the first true showcase of what that can feel like. And I’m very happy that the app’s beta is finally live.
What about other sets and resources? Well, time will tell, but my guess is those will be sold separately like DLC. And if the price is right, that sounds alright to me.
If all of this sounds fun to you, you should visit your dedicated app store and check if the beta is available in your region right now. If things go well, Mirroscape will probably be one of the biggest game-changers in tabletop RPG history. Especially when the mixed-reality headset version comes out. And I can't wait!
